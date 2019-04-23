Nathan Adrian’s PET Scans Come Back Clean: ‘Back to real life!’

Olympic champion Nathan Adrian, who underwent surgery to treat testicular cancer at the end of January, posted on Instagram Monday that his PET scans came back clean.

“Scans came back clean,” he wrote. “Back to real life! Blood test in 2 months and more scans in 3.”

PET scans, short for “positron emission tomography” scans, are used to find cancer cells in the body.

Adrian, who committed to publicizing his treatment experience to draw awareness to men’s health issues, was cleared to practice in February after his pathology results were promising. Doctors determined that the best route for his healthcare moving forward was “close surveillance.”

He also posted that he was able to do a light workout just one-week post-surgery.

The three-time U.S. Olympian said when he announced his diagnosis that he’s still aiming to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, and reaffirmed that goal on the Today Show in late February. He hasn’t spoken on his status for the coming summer, where he is qualified to represent Team USA at the World Championships as a relay swimmer and at the Pan American Games as an individual and relay swimmer.