Nathan Adrian Cleared to Practice, Will Remain Under Doctors’ ‘Close Surveillance’ Moving Forward

Olympic champion Nathan Adrian has been cleared to practice and will remain under close doctors’ surveillance after undergoing laparoscopic surgery to treat testicular cancer at the end of January, he announced Monday.

“After meeting with doctors last week and reviewing the results from the pathology we have determined the best route moving forward is close surveillance! I will have lots of doctors appointments and scans for the next several years and if all goes well they will prove to be trivial and uneventful,” Adrian wrote.

“The journey is far from over but I did want to take a moment to thank everyone for their support and kindness through all this. I have been doing my best to get back to normal life but now that this decision has been made we can get moving 100% on achieving my goals in and out of the water!”

As I had mentioned above, this story is far from over and I have a lot more to tell about the whole thing. But for now it is almost noon and I need to go to practice where I belong 🏊 💪🏽. pic.twitter.com/Zxu5b24BWq — Nathan Adrian (@Nathangadrian) February 18, 2019

Adrian announced January 24th that he’d been diagnosed with testicular cancer and committed to publicizing his experience to raise awareness about men’s health causes. He posted that he was able to do a light workout just one week post-surgery.

The three-time U.S. Olympian says he’s still aiming to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic team despite the diagnosis. He hasn’t spoken on his status for the coming summer, where he is qualified to represent Team USA at the World Championships as a relay swimmer and at the Pan American Games as an individual and relay swimmer.