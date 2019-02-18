Win A New Speedo Fastskin Pure Intent or Pure Valor

Speedo created this next generation of Fastskin products with innovation and a swimmer’s needs in mind, a focus that has been at the forefront of its Fastskin line for the collection’s nearly 20 years of existence. The Aqualab team – comprised of experts in textile technology, garment engineering, sport science, computational fluid dynamics, testing protocol and design – drew from a deep understanding of hydrodynamics, the biomechanics of water, high- performance testing and fabric technologies to create the new line.

The Aqualab team traveled 350,000 miles over three years to test the suits and goggles with 330 swimmers, including Caeleb Dressel (USA), Ryan Murphy (USA), Joseph Schooling (SIN), Emma McKeon (AUS), Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP) and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR), as well as club swimmers, masters swimmers and 10 world-leading coaches to ensure each iteration of the product was properly calibrated to best support elite and aspiring competitive swimmers.

“Having been a part of this phenomenal development process, I’m incredibly excited about the new Speedo Fastskin suits,” said two- time Olympic gold medalist, seven-time World Championship gold medalist, world- and American-record holder, and Team Speedo USA athlete Caeleb Dressel. “I’ve seen first-hand the work and technology that has been put into creating the best swimsuit in the world. This is exactly why I signed with Speedo – they’re in a league of their own when it comes to producing swimsuits that help me go as fast as I can. I’ve already spent a lot of hours in the pool wearing the LZR Pure Intent and have seen the benefits – and that makes me even more excited for what is to come.”

“It’s been incredible to have the support from swimmers to shape the products exactly to their needs and the result of this is a new generation of elite Fastskin racing suits which are our smartest yet,” said Rob Hicking, Speedo brand director. “These suits draw upon almost two decades of pioneering Fastskin technology and we’re now taking it to the next level. 2020 is going to be a huge year for our athletes and these suits are a statement to the rest of the competitive swimming community – we’re taking this very seriously.”

The new Fastskin LZR Pure Intent and Fastskin LZR Pure Valor swimsuits are FINA-approved. Both suits, as well as the Fastskin Pure Focus goggle, will be available to purchase from March 4, 2019, and can be pre-ordered now at SpeedoUSA.com.