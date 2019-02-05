Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

1 Week Post-Surgery, Nathan Adrian Returns to Working Out

Torrey Hart
by Torrey Hart 3

February 04th, 2019 National, News

Less than two weeks after announcing his diagnosis and one after undergoing laparoscopic RPLND surgery to treat testicular cancer, Olympic champion Nathan Adrian has returned to working out, he posted on Instagram Monday afternoon.

Adrian, 30, wrote that he was “head to [his] first Dr cleared workout.” While it’s not quite the kind of elite swim training that he was doing before his surgery, a workout is a workout, even if it’s just rehab.

After the surgery, which took place January 29th, Adrian posted that his doctor said the procedure went well and that he was working to “get back to normal life as quickly as possible.” The laparoscopic RPLND (Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection) procedure is considered minimally invasive compared to open surgery, typically bringing about a faster recovery time.

He also posted two days after surgery that he was able to walk 7,000 steps and was using electric muscle stimulation, which triggers muscle contractions, to help keep his strength up.



It may not be 7000 meters of swimming but we walked over 7000 steps today! May have had to take a nap to rest up between my two walks but hey we are making progress. And doing a bit of EMS to do what we can to not lose all of my strength while I recover 💪🏽



Adrian announced January 24th that he’d been diagnosed with testicular cancer and committed to publicizing his experience to raise awareness about men’s health causes. The three-time U.S. Olympian says he’s still aiming to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic team despite the diagnosis. He hasn’t spoken on his status for the coming summer, where he is qualified to represent Team USA at the World Championships as a relay swimmer and at the Pan American Games as an individual and relay swimmer.

PACFAN

It’s likely that his first workout post-cancer removal surgery is still harder than any workout I’ve ever done.



Papa

WHAT. A. CHAMPION.



Terror

Godspeed to a Titan among Champions!




