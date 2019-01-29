Olympic Champion Nathan Adrian Undergoes Laparoscopic RPLND Surgery

Olympic champ Nathan Adrian has undergone a laparoscopic RPLND procedure to treat his recently-diagnosed cancer. He posted on social media to tell fans that the treatment went well.

Laparoscopic RPLND (Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection) is considered a minimally invasive procedure compared to open surgery, with a quicker recovery time. Adrian writes that his doctor said the procedure went well, and that he’s working to “get back to normal life as quickly as possible.”

Adrian also posted a picture on Instagram with the same update:

Adrian announced last week that he’d been diagnosed with testicular cancer. The three-time U.S. Olympian says he’s still aiming to contend for the 2020 U.S. Olympic team despite the cancer diagnosis. He hasn’t spoken on his status for the coming summer, where he is qualified to represent Team USA at the World Championships as a relay swimmer and at the Pan American Games as an individual and relay swimmer. The 30-year-old Adrian is a fan-favorite among swimming enthusiasts, and his announcement of the diagnosis brought an outpouring of support via social media.