Olympic Champion Nathan Adrian Undergoes Laparoscopic RPLND Surgery

Olympic champ Nathan Adrian has undergone a laparoscopic RPLND procedure to treat his recently-diagnosed cancer. He posted on social media to tell fans that the treatment went well.

Laparoscopic RPLND (Retroperitoneal Lymph Node Dissection) is considered a minimally invasive procedure compared to open surgery, with a quicker recovery time. Adrian writes that his doctor said the procedure went well, and that he’s working to “get back to normal life as quickly as possible.”

Adrian also posted a picture on Instagram with the same update:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you to everyone for all your unbelievable support! Quick update: I underwent a laparoscopic RPLND procedure yesterday which means they took out some of my lymph nodes that the cancer may have spread to with the help of a robot 🤖. My doctor said it went well and my pathology report (which will tell us if it had spread) should be back in another week or so. Until then, we are going to do everything we can to get back to normal life as quickly as possible while staying well within my doctors’ parameters of course! Thanks, Nathan

A post shared by Nathan Adrian (@nathangadrian) on

Adrian announced last week that he’d been diagnosed with testicular cancer. The three-time U.S. Olympian says he’s still aiming to contend for the 2020 U.S. Olympic team despite the cancer diagnosis. He hasn’t spoken on his status for the coming summer, where he is qualified to represent Team USA at the World Championships as a relay swimmer and at the Pan American Games as an individual and relay swimmer. The 30-year-old Adrian is a fan-favorite among swimming enthusiasts, and his announcement of the diagnosis brought an outpouring of support via social media.

Markster

Didnt think it was possible for someone to look as good as Nathan Adrian… Until I saw his wife.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Captain Ahab

It is my hope he is doing better now free from all pain and discomfort…Murphy’s Law is real.﻿

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago

