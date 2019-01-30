Canadian Nat’l Junior Teamer Octavia Lau Commits to Michigan

Octavia Lau, from the Hyack Swim Club in British Columbia, Canada, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan swimming and diving program. She will head to Ann Arbor this summer and attend classes beginning in the fall of 2019. Lau will join the Wolverines’ class of 2023 with Kaitlynn Sims, Katii Tang, and Megan Glass.

“No words can describe how ecstatic I am to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s swimming and diving program! Thank you to everyone who’s supported me, especially my home club Hyack for the past several years.🧡 Looking forward to becoming a wolverine!

“GO BLUE!!〽️💙💛”

Lau specializes mainly in freestyle. She had a breakout performance in the 800 free at 2018 Canadian Swimming Championships last April. On the first day of the meet she dropped 10 seconds in the 800m free to make her first national podium going 8:48.42. Lau earned the right to represent Canada at Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji, where she competed in the 100/200/400/800/1500 freestyle events. She also swam for Canada at 2018 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships in Eilat, Israel.

LCM times (converted):

100 free – 57.59 (50.44

200 free – 2:02.69 (1:47.64)

400 free – 4:18.08 (4:49.16)

800 free – 8:48.42 (9:52.06)

1500 free – 17:07.84 (16:47.68)

SCM times (converted):

200 free – 1:59.37 (1:47.54)

400 free – 4:11.38 (4:47.29)

800 free – 8:41.07 (9:55.50)

1500 free – 16:44.74 (16:38.74)

Lau will fit in nicely on a Michigan squad that has traditionally been strong in mid-distance and distance freestyle. The Wolverines had three of the top 6 finishers in the mile and 4 of the top 9 in the 500 at the 2018 B1G Women’s Championships. Of those four (G Ryan, Rose Bi, Becca Postoll, and Sierra Schmidt), only Schmidt will still be there when she arrives. It took 1:47.81/4:47.31/16:45.11 to score in the 200/500/1650 free at the 2018 conference meet.