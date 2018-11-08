Hong Kong National Teamer Katii Tang Sends Verbal to Michigan

Katii Tang (Tang Tsoi Lam Katii), a senior at Victoria Shanghai Academy in Hong Kong, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s class of 2023. She will join Kaitlynn Sims and Megan Glass in Ann Arbor in the fall of 2019.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Michigan! This is definitely a childhood dream come true for me. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported me along the way, my parents, family, coaches, friends, and teammates. I cannot wait to become part of the team and become a Wolverine. GO BLUE💙💛!!!!!”

Tang swims the entire freestyle range but specializes in the 400/800/1500m freestyle events. She has represented Hong Kong internationally since 2015 when she swam at FINA Junior World Championships, competing in the 100/400/800/1500m free individually, and as a member of 5 relays. From 2015-2017 she competed every fall at the Hong Kong stop of FINA World Cup. This summer she represented Hong Kong at 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where she earned a bronze medal as a member of the women’s 4×200 free relay. Individually she placed 7th in the 1500 free and 8th in the 400 free. Last May she represented Victoria Shanghai Academy at the International School Sport Federation’s ISF Gymnasiade 2018 in Morocco.

Top LCM times (converted):

1500 free – 17:08.39 (16:48.22)

800 free – 8:56.78 (10:01.43)

400 free – 4:19.74 (4:51.02)

200 free – 2:01.68 (1:46.73)

100 free – 57.60 (50.45)