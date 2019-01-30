Time Standards Softened for Upcoming Des Moines Pro Swim Series

USA Swimming has announced that time standards to qualify for the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines have changed. After initially posting that cuts were going to be the same for Des Moines and Richmond (the second and third stops of the series, respectively) as they were for Knoxville, qualifying standards for Des Moines are actually going to be slower than they were for Knoxville.

The Knoxville cuts were faster than any standards for any stop of the 2018 PSS.

CUT COMPARISON

The cuts are now significantly slower than they were for Knoxville. For example, in the women’s 100 back, the yards cut went from 54.49 for Knoxville to 56.09 for Des Moines, while in the men’s 200 fly, the long course cut went up from 2:05.09 to 2:08.19. The increase is, as expected, bigger for longer distance races as compared to shorter ones. The full list of new cuts is available at the bottom of this article, as compared to the old ones.

While USA Swimming doesn’t explicitly say this, they may be trying to make room for more entrants after a very dismal showing at the Knoxville stop. In Knoxville, prelims events had an average of 28.3 swimmers entered, as compared to a 2018 PSS that never dipped below 40 for that metric.

This is the first time USA Swimming has flipped the PSS hosting model to one done through a bidding process, and as a result, many of the stops this year are in areas of lower population and further away from urban centers (and, thus, further away from major airports) than in previous years.

