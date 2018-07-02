USA Swimming Plans to Change Model for Pro Swim Series Hosting

The USA Swimming Pro Swim Series, dating back to its prior live as the Grand Prix Series, has employed a relatively-stable cast of the crowned-jewels of American pools on a rotating hosting schedule for the country’s biggest non-championship meets of the year. That could change, according to an email sent by USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey in May.

Previously, USA Swimming has paid meet hosts a $20,000 management fee. Moving forward, they will instead send out a Request for Proposals (RFP), wherein they will be hoping that cities will pay a “rights fee” to host the events.

“The RFP will explain the technical requirements required in hosting but will also extoll the value of the USA Swimming brand and detail the benefits and potential income opportunities in hosting these events,” the email reads.

The change wouldn’t happen until the 2019-2020 season, which presumably means that next year’s series will continue as planned, and the intent is to distribute the RFPs this summer and award the sites by September’s United States Aquatic Sports Convention.

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
By the Numbers

I could be wrong, but I don’t see too many pools being willing to pay much at all to host these meets.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
Braden Keith

I think the idea is that the cities pay, hoping to collect on taxes and economic stimulus, not the pools.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
Becky D

From now on, rather than pay the going rate, I’ll ask potential baby sitters to submit a proposal outlining what they plan to do for me and my kids — for free. Just think how it will round out their college applications!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!