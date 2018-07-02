Practice + Pancakes: Michigan Women Work Power + Pullies (Video)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

In Ann Arbor recently, SwimSwam drove down the road to the legendary Canham Natatorium, which warrants its own video in and of itself (stay tuned). The Michigan women were in the water at 6:30am, and after a light warm up got right into some power stations. There were a whopping 4 different groups, including sprint, mid-D, Distance, and breaststroke, with each group getting some specialized power in.

While workouts are below, I’m going to highlight a couple of my favorite things I saw. First, I loved the double-band pullouts the breaststrokers were doing. High level resistance which forces meaningful motion and connectivity off the wall and through the breakout.

The kick set with fins/sox/weights was another favorite. I love toys. And I think using different ones throughout a set to put your body in all sorts of different positions is good; keeps your body guessing and raises your pain threshold. I’d never seen a team use ankle weights and fins to kick with, and as I mention in the video, I was a big fan.

Lastly, the run dive set up in the dive well was great… because who doesn’t love run dives?