Minnesota Hires Jesse Moore as New Assistant Coach

The University of Minnesota has announced the hiring of Jesse Moore as its new assistant coach. Moore comes to the program from Big Ten rivals Northwestern, where he served as the associate women’s head swimming coach for the last 2 years.

Northwestern combined its men’s and women’s swim programs earlier this year, and brought in an entirely new coaching staff to lead the team.

Minnesota beat Northwestern last season in a two-day dual by a score of 283-70. The Minnesota women finished in 4th place at the Big Ten Championships, while the men placed 5th. Moore’s old team, the Northwestern women, were 7th at Big Tens last season.

Moore backfills the vacancy left when Associate Head Coach Gideon Luow left to join the staff at his alma mater, Auburn, where Gary Taylor was named the new head coach this off-season. Tyler Gerst is also no longer listed on the team’s staff, and he has updated his LinkedIn profile to indicate that he has left coaching for a job as a professional recruiter for a mental health services company.

Prior to his time at Minnesota, Moore spent 4 seasons as an assistant coach/director of recruiting at Duke, where on-deck he coached mostly mid-distance freestylers, distance freestylers, and 400 IMers. Duke’s women’s recruiting classes were ranked in SwimSwam’s top 12 in 3 straight seasons with Moore leading the way.

Moore is an alumnus of William and Mary, and holds master’s degrees from both Drexel and William and Mary.