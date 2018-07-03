Spencer Carl to Transfer to Michigan After 1 Year at Louisville

Spencer Carl, who hails from Holland, Michigan and attended West Ottawa High School, will transfer to Michigan in the fall along with Dylan Boyd (from Arizona State) and Leo Zabudkin (from Wingate). He will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Ann Arbor.

Carl spent his freshman year of college at University of Louisville where he specialized in fly and free. He swam in four dual meets for the Cardinals and at Winter Nationals in December. The year before, he had won both the 200 free (1:37.08) and 500 free (4:26.89) at the 2017 MHSAA Division I State Championships. He also anchored West Ottawa’s 200 free relay (20.70) to 3rd place and led off their 4th-place 400 free relay (45.93).

Representing Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics at last summer’s Speedo Junior Nationals, he placed 17th in the 200 free (1:52.91) and 21st in the 200 back (2:05.11). In 2016 he had been 6th in the 100 fly and 7th in the 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

  • 200 free – 1:36.31
  • 500 free – 4:26.89
  • 100 fly – 47.61
  • 200 fly – 1:44.10

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

SwimSwam Transfer Tracker

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!