McKeon Pops 57.9 100 Fly Prelim At Austalian Pan Pac Trials

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Saturday, June 30th – Wednesday, July 4th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM
- Pan Pacs Selection Criteria
- Qualifiers from Commonwealth Games
- Meet Site
- Start List
- Live Stream
- Live Results
Four-time Olympic medalist Emma McKeon swam an impressive preliminary in the women’s 100 fly at the 2018 Australian Pan Pac Trials, posting a time of 57.98. The 24-year-old showed some speed opening up, splitting 26.64 on the way out which is only three tenths off her opening split when she went her best time of 56.18 last summer at the World Championships. Having already qualified for the Pan Pacific Championships in multiple events, she is surely far from fully tapered, but has shown good form at the meet so far and it will be interesting to see what kind of performance she can put forth in the final. Her fastest swim this season has been a 56.78, done at the Commonwealth Games when she won the gold medal.
Korean An Sehyeon was the 2nd fastest swimmer in prelims in 59.24, and Commonwealth bronze medalist Brianna Throssell was 3rd in 59.90. Throssell has already been 57.30 this year, which qualified her for Tokyo (Australian standard in 57.64).
In the men’s 100 fly, Grant Irvine led the field in prelims in 52.55, with David Morgan (52.86) and Theodoros Benehoutsos (52.98) also under 53 seconds. Irvine and Morgan finished 3rd and 4th at the Commonwealth Games in times of 51.50 and 51.94, and will need to be under those to have a shot at Pan Pac qualification in the final (standard is 51.31). Morgan won the 200 fly on night 3, narrowly missing the qualifying time.
OTHER EVENTS
- World #2 Ariarne Titmus cruised to the top seed in the women’s 400 free, posting a time of 4:09.17. Kiah Melverton, who swam one of the world’s fastest 1500s on the opening day of the meet, qualified 2nd in 4:11.25, improving her previous season-best of 4:13.97. She’s already qualified for Pan Pacs in the 800 and 1500, and will look for the standard of 4:06.48 in the final.
- Commonwealth gold and silver medalists Mack Horton and Jack McLoughlin lead the way in the men’s 400 free, with McLoughlin leading the pack in 3:50.79. Horton sits 2nd in 3:51.88, and 18-year-old Elijah Winnington (3:52.04) is 3rd.
- Abbey Harkin (2:16.54) leads Taylor McKeown (2:17.37) and Blair Evans (2:17.56) into the women’s 200 IM final. No one has qualified for Pan Pacs in this event yet, and Evans had a narrow miss in the 400 IM a few nights ago. She’ll be looking for the 2:10.45 standard in the final, but will need a big swim with her PB at 2:11.14 (from 2016) and her fastest of the season 2:12.76.
- Clyde Lewis, who qualified for Tokyo in the 400 IM on the Gold Coast, leads the men’s 200 IM field in 2:01.25, with Travis Mahoney (2:01.50) a close 2nd. Lewis was 1:58.18 at the Commonwealth Games, just off the qualifying time of 1:57.81.
Leave a Reply