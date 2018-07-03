1:01 Breaststroker Aislinn Walsh Sends Verbal to Ohio State

Aislinn Walsh from South Bend, Indiana has verbally committed to The Ohio State University for 2019-20. She will suit up with Hannah Bach, Josie Panitz, Meredith Moellering, and Morgan Kraus in the class of 2023.

“It is my greatest honor to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at THE Ohio State University. Thank you to my family, coaches, friends and teammates who have been with me throughout this journey. I cannot wait to be a part of such a wonderful team. GO BUCKS!!❤️🖤🌰”

Walsh is a rising senior at Saint Joseph High School in South Bend. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:02.09) and 6th in the 100 fly (55.76) at the 2018 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship in February. She also led off the 200 free relay with 23.59 and split a 28.06 breast on the medley relay.

Walsh does her club swimming with Irish Aquatics. While her best 50 free and 100 breast come from her sophomore year of high school, she recently improved her lifetime bests in the 100 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Akron Sectionals.

Walsh will overlap for two years with Hanna Gresser, the Buckeyes’ top scorer in breaststroke events at 2018 B1G Championships. Walsh would have made the C final in the 100 breast but is still 1.5 seconds away from getting a second swim in the 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.53

200 breast – 2:16.37

100 fly – 54.90

200 IM – 2:04.69

50 free – 23.54

100 free – 51.18

