Versatile Meredith Moellering Verbally Commits to In-state Buckeyes

Cincinnati, Ohio-native Meredith Moellering has announced her verbal commitment to The Ohio State University. A rising senior at St. Ursula Academy, she will join Hannah Bach and Josie Panitz in the Buckeyes’ class of 2023.

“I chose Ohio State because of the incredible program and academics. The state of the art facilities and top tier coaching staff made it an easy decision. I immediately fell in love with the team spirit and supportive atmosphere, and I know I will be able to succeed in and out of the water. Can’t wait to be a part of the Buckeye family!”

Moellering contributed to St. Ursula’s 4th-place finish in the team standings at the 2018 Ohio State Division I State Meet in February by finishing 7th in the 500 free (5:00.48) and 9th in the 100 fly (55.43), and by swimming legs on the third-place 200 free relay (23.18) and third-place 400 free relay (52.90). She does her club swimming with M.E Lyons YMCA where she also specializes in back, IM, and longer freestyle races. She had an outstanding meet at 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships in April, finishing top-16 in the 1000 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 400 IM and going best times in the 50/100/200/1000 free, 50/100 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 54.80

200 fly – 2:01.33

100 free – 51.36

200 free – 1:49.28

500 free – 4:56.66

50 back – 26.36

100 back – 56.86

400 IM – 4:22.11

