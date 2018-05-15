NYSPHSAA State Champ Josie Panitz Announces Verbal to Ohio State

The Ursuline School junior Josie Panitz has verbally committed to swim for The Ohio State University in the class of 2023, where she will join fellow commit Hannah Bach in the fall of 2019.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to The Ohio State University. It has the perfect combination of academics and athletics both with the resources to help me reach my full potential. The team has a passion for winning and an incredible coaching staff behind them. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this without my amazing coach Ilan Noach from Empire Swimming, my family and friends. I cannot wait to be a Buckeye!”

Panitz is a breast/IM specialist who is also adept at back and fly. She won the 200 IM (2:02.68) at the 2017 NYS Public School Girls’ Swimming Championships last November, breaking the Section 1 record in the process. She was also third in the 100 breast (1:03.66) and anchored Ursuline’s 15th-place 400 free relay (53.73). The Journal News “Swimmer of the Year in Westchester and Putnam” swims year-round for Empire Swimming. Last summer she earned new PBs in the 100/200 back and 100/200 breast at Geneva Futures. After fall high school season, Panitz competed at U.S. Winter Nationals in the 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM; she placed 20th in the latter. The following weekend she updated all her times at the MIT Invitational, going lifetime bests in the 100 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Panitz’s versatility means she will be able to develop in any number of directions for the Buckeyes. Her top SCY times are:

50 breast – 29.32

100 breast – 1:02.00

200 breast – 2:17.67

200 IM – 2:01.96

100 back – 55.95

200 back – 2:00.28

100 fly – 55.26

