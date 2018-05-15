Mizzou Scores Verbal Commitment from Iowa HS Record-holder Molly Winer

Molly Winer, a junior at Ames High School in Ames, Iowa, has verbally committed to the University of Missouri for the 2018-19 season and beyond. She becomes the second Little Cyclone to commit to the Tigers after Ames High School classmate Amy Feddersen. Wisconsin’s Alex Moderski has also indicated she plans to join Mizzou’s class of 2023.

“I’m so excited to be part of this amazing program! I love the coaching staff and the team made me feel right at home! Can’t wait to be a Tiger!”

Winer is the reigning Iowa state champion in the 100 breast (1:02.62) and in the 200 medley relay, an event in which her name has been etched in the record books since 2016. She further contributed to the Little Cyclones’ team title with a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:07.93) and a second place (with Feddersen) in the 200 free relay.

Swimming for her club team, Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club, Winer has had an outstanding spring. She won the 100 breast and was runner-up in the 200 breast at the Iowa Swimming LSC Short Course Championships in February. She lowered her PBs in the those events, and in the 50/100/200 freestyle, as well. Winer competed in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at Winter Juniors West, and she won the 100 breast and took third in the 200 breast at Lewisville Futures last summer.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.85

200 breast – 2:16.74

50 free – 24.14

100 free – 51.69

200 IM – 2:07.93

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].