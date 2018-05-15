Former Buffalo Breaststroker Luke Otto is Heading to Arizona State

Luke Otto of Buffalo, New York is headed to Arizona State University in the fall to finish out his collegiate swimming career. Otto graduated from Canisius High School in 2014 and swam three seasons for University at Buffalo. After the Bulls dropped their swimming and diving program, Otto continued to grain with his club team, Velocity Aquatics, under head coach Rick Aronberg.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my swimming career at Arizona State University. I want to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for all their help throughout this process. Once I met with Coach Bowman, I was excited to train and race with the very best swimmers in the country.”

Otto went from a 1:00 SCY 100 breaststroker his freshman year to an Olympic Trials qualifier by the end of his sophomore year at Buffalo. He competed at 2016 Olympic Trials in the 100 breast, then went on to his junior season at Buffalo, which culminated in a sixth-place finish in the 100 breast (54.65) at 2017 MAC Conference Championships.

Otto won the 100 breast (1:04.80) and was runner-up in the 200 breast (2:23.23) at Buffalo Sectionals in March. He is part of a group of incoming transfers that also includes future Sun Devils Gage Kohner, Jack Kucharczyk, Jackson Etter, Nick Carlson, and Carter Swift.

Top times:

100 yard breast – 54.65

200 yard breast – 2:02.63

50 meter breast – 28.76

100 meter breast – 1:03.57

200 meter breast – 2:19.67

