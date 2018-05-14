Ethan Hu Hits #6 100 Fly Time in 15-16 Age Group at CIF Central Coast

2018 CIF CENTRAL COAST CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 11-12, 2018

Santa Clara, CA

Results

BOYS MEET

Ethan Hu, a sophomore from The Harker School, was on fire last weekend at the 2018 CIF Central Coast Championships.

Hu won two individual titles and helped Harker’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay place in the A final. In the 100 fly, Hu ripped a 46.86 to set a new section record and notch the 2nd-best 100 fly time in the high school class of 2020 — only Gianluca Urlando, also a California native, is faster (46.70). Hu now ranks 6th all-time in the 15-16 rankings, about a half second back of NAG record holder Michael Andrew (46.23).

Michael Andrew – 46.23 (2015) Camden Murphy – 46.25 (2015) Ryan Hoffer – 46.42 (2014) Brendan Burns – 46.61 (2018) Gianluca Urlando – 46.70 (2018) Ethan Hu – 46.86

Besides that swim, Hu was 1:47.92 to win the 200 IM, and he split 22.06 fly on the medley and 45.87 on the 400 free relay.

Bellarmine Prep set a new section record in the 200 free relay, as Nathan Yates (20.53), Emmanuel Ngbemeneh (20.73), Kevin Sichak (20.90) and Max Saunders (20.14) combined for a time of 1:22.30.

Yates, Saunders, and Ngbemeneh actually swept the 50 free, going 20.53, 20.55, and 20.88, respectively, while Saunders posted a 44.15 to win the 100 free by over a full second. Yates also won the 100 back (49.55).

Alec Cullen of Junipero Serra won the 100 breast by over a full second, clocking a 54.39, and had a crucial 24.80 split on his team’s medley relay, as they won with a time of 1:33.00.

SCORES

Bellarmine College Prep 308 Saint Francis High School 190 Junipero Serra 153 Henry M. Gunn High School 147 The Harker School 135

GIRLS MEET

Saint Francis’s Nicole Oliva, Menlo-Atherton’s Izzi Henig, and The Harker School’s Vivian Wang each won two titles as Henry M. Gunn edged Saint Francis for the team title by a mere 20 points.

Oliva, a sophomore, took care of business in the 200 and 500 free. In the 200, she was 1:47.35 to win, while she finished the 500 in 4:48.65. Leading off Saint Francis’s relay in 50.97, she would wind up helping them to a win there, too. That relay was anchored in 49.28 by junior Brooke Schaffer, who won the 100 fly (53.72) and finished 2nd in the 50 free (22.98). Schaffer also anchored the 200 free relay (22.34).

Beating Schaffer to the wall in the 50 was Henig, a Menlo-Atherton senior. Henig touched at 22.89, then turned around to finish first in the 100 free (49.36). She was also 49.28 anchoring her team’s 4th place 400 free relay.

Wang, another senior, took home wins in the 200 IM and 100 breast. She was 1:59.48 to edge Leland’s Hannah Womer (1:59.78) in the IM, and 1:01.64 to take the 100 breast.

SCORES