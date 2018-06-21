POWER Challenge 2018: Piranhas Open Water Extreme Race Sept 1st

The 2018 Piranhas Open Water Extreme Race, aka P.O.W.E.R. Challenge, is September 1st 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. P.O.W.E.R. Challenge includes four open water races: the 5k race, one mile race, 500 meters junior race, and the very short, but fun 100 meter Splash and Dash.

5K Entries Fees:

5K – Early Registration – $60 (Now Open)

5K – On Time Registration – $80 (July 1st to August 20th)

5K Late Registration – $100 (August 21 to race day)

Mile Entries Fees:

Mile – Early Registration – $60 (Now Open)

Mile – On Time Registration – $80 (July 1st to August 20th)

Mile – Late Registration – $100 (August 21 to race day)

Other Entries Fees (for the 500m and 100m Splash and Dash):

Others – Early Registration – $20 (Now Open)

Others – On Time Registration – $30 (July 1st to August 20th)

Others – Late Registration – $40 (August 21 to race day)

Team Entries Fees:

Team – 5K Fee – $45

Team – Mile – $25

Team – Others – $20

Early entry fees for all races include event t-shirt, swim cap and goodie bag.

Entry Deadline: On-line registration will close on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 5:00 pm.

On-site race-day registrations will open Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 6:00 am and close at 7:20 am. for the 5K and one mile race, entries will close for all other races at 30 minutes before the race.

PIRANHAS OPEN WATER EXTREME RACE

222 NORTH POMPANO BEACH BLVD POMPANO BEACH FL 33062

Sanctioned By: World Open Water Swim Association – WOWSA

Sponsored By: Pompano Piranhas, Inc. d/b/a Pompano Piranhas Swim Team; City of Pompano Beach

Location: Pompano Beach (on the beach just south of the Pompano Beach Pier)

Date & Time: Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Projected tentative start times:

Race 1: 5K 8:00 am (LBTS Pier) Race 2: One mile 8:00 am (Pompano Beach Pier)) Race 3: 500 mt 10:30am (Pompano Beach Pier) Race 4: 100 mt 10:45am (Pompano Beach Pier)

Start times listed above are tentative.

The Event Director, in conjunction with the approval of the Head Referee, may have male and female wave starts, within appropriate interval splits or combined heats, as deemed necessary to ensure safety and fairness for all competitors.

Time Limits: The “Pier-to-Pier” 5K Swim: 3 hours Completion

If the competitor is within 1,000 meters from the finish line at the three-hour time limit, the Referee may allow the competitor to finish the race after the allotted time limit, so long as safety officials are capable of escorting the competitor to a safe and secure finish. All other competitors will be asked to abandon the course.

Eligibility: All swimmers are welcome at this competition. Any athlete with a disability will be accommodated. It is up to the swimmer’s coach’s responsibility to notify the Event Director and Referee of any accommodations required.

Rules: Current World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA) rules will govern this meet. Safety rules as outlined by WOWSA and as recommended by the Referee, will be in effect. http://www.worldopenwaterswimmingassociation.org/wp- content/uploads/2013/05/World-Open-Water-Swimming-Association-Rules-and Sanctions.pdf

Event Director: Jesse Vassallo (787 )315-1529 [email protected]

Referee: Kurt Weinants (305) 343-7060

[email protected]

Official: Grant Whitcomb (772) 370-9543

[email protected]

Medical Director: Dr. Bill Korey (954) 593-0247

[email protected]

Safety Director: Ltd Joe Taylor (954) 663-3890

[email protected]

First Responders: Pompano Beach Ocean Rescue

Athlete Body Numbering: Markers

Timing System: Ankle Strap Chips, Accuchip Timing System

Starting Method: Air Horn

Officials Communication: Radio

Infractions Notification: Whistles and a small red flag will be used by the officials

Events: Race 1 Event 1 Female Event 2 Male 5K Swim Race Race 2 Event 3 Female Event 4 Male One mile Swim Race Race 3 Event 5 Female Event 6 Male 500 mt Swim Race Race 4 Event 7 Female Event 8 Male 100 mt Swim Race

The Event Director, in conjunction with the approval of the Head Referee, may have male and female wave starts, within appropriate interval splits or combined heats as deemed necessary to ensure safety and fairness for all competitors. Pre-Race Safety Meeting is required for all swimmers. The meeting will start at 7:45 am at the starting area by officials.

Time Limits: The “Pier-to-Pier” 5K Swim Race: 2 hours

The Meet Referee may allow a swimmer to finish the race after the allotted time limit so long as safety officials are capable of escorting the swimmer to a safe and secure finish.

Age Groups Categories: Race 1: 5K (5000 mt) Open

Race 2: One mile (1,500 mt) 14 & Under, 15-19, 20-29

30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69,

70-79, 80 and Over

Race 3: 500 mt 10 & Under, 11-12, 13-14

Race 4: 100 mt 7-8, 6 & Under

Race Start & Finish: Race 1: 5K beach start and beach finish point to point

Race 2: One mile beach start and beach finish swim loop

Race 3: 500 mt beach start and beach finish swim loop

Race 4: 100 mt beach start and beach finish swim loop

All races will start on shore about 15 meters from the shore line

Beach Finish 25 meters from shore line in to an onshore chute finish

Registration: Registration is available online at www.pompanopiranhas.com

Awards: Race 1: 5K Trophies Top Over all 3 Male / 3 Female

Medals To all that complete the 5K swim before the 3 hour limit.

Race 2: One mile Trophies Top Over all 3 Male / 3 Female

Medals Top 3 Male and Top 3 Female by age group categories set in this document

Race 3: 500 mt Trophies Top Over all 3 Male / 3 Female

Medals Top 3 Male and Top 3 Female by age group categories set in this document

Race 4: 100 mt Trophies Top Over all 3 Male / 3 Female

Medals Top 3 Male and Top 3 Female by age group categories set in this document

On Race Day: All competitors must check-in on the day of the race to pick up ankle strap timing chips and get marked at the registration booth located at the starting line at 222 North Pompano Beach Blvd. in Pompano Beach FL 33062, just south of the Pompano Beach Pier.

Transportation: All competitors for the “Pier-to-Pier” 5K Swim Race will be transported by bus from the registration site in Pompano Beach, to the starting line at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. First bus leaves at 6:45 am, and every 20 minutes thereafter. Last bus leaves at 7:20 am.

5K Course: The “Pier-to-Pier” 5K Swim Race is a Point-to-Point race course (from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Pier to Pompano Beach Pier). The distance between the two Piers is 5,000 meters.

The Race will have an onshore beach start about 15 meters to 10 meters from the shoreline depending on tides. Swimmer will enter the ocean and swim out about 50 meters from the shore towards the designated swimming area, pass a marked buoy and head north for the determined distance

The swimmers will swim north bound about 50 meters east of the ocean shore within the designated swimming area. The course will be marked with Yellow and Red Buoys in a straight line alternating color every 500 meters. Competitors will end the race through the onshore chute finish, 50 meters south of the Pompano Beach Pier.

One Mile Race Course: The “One Mile” Swimming Race will have an onshore beach start about 15 meters to 10 meters from the shoreline depending on tides.

The swimmer will enter the ocean and swim out about 50 meters from the shore towards the designated swimming area, pass a marked buoy and head south for a determined distance of 750 meters, marked by Blue triangle buoys in a straight line.

The swimmer will loop around at the buoy and come back to the finish line to a Beach Finish 25 meters from the shore line towards an onshore chute finish.

500mt Swim Race Course: The “500-Meters Swimming” Race will have an onshore beach start about 15 meters to 10 meters from the shoreline depending on tides.

The swimmer will enter the ocean and swim out about 50 meters from the shore towards a designated swimming area, pass a marked buoy and head south for a determined distance of 250 meters marked by Yellow triangle buoys in a straight line.

The swimmer will loop around at the buoy and come back to the finish line to a designated Beach Finish, 25 meters from the shore line and run towards an onshore chute finish.

Splash and Dash Race Course: The 100-meters “Splash and Dash” Race will have an onshore beach start about 15 meters to 10 meters from the shoreline depending on tides.

The swimmer will enter the ocean and swim out about 50 meters from shore in to the designated swimming area, and pass a marked buoy. The swimmer will loop around at the buoy and come back to the finish line to a Beach Finish line, 25 meters from the shore line towards an onshore chute finish.

Temperature: The expected Water Temp: 80 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit.

No wetsuits allowed.

Admission: Free to General Public.

Hospitality: Complimentary Hospitality will be available to competitors, officials, and

Volunteers only.

Parking: Parking is available on-site for reasonable fee per car.

Open water swimming news and information courtesy of the POWER Challenge.