Ohio State Secures Verbal from MHSAA 100 Fly Record-holder Morgan Krause

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American Morgan Kraus has verbally committed to swim for The Ohio State University in 2019-20. She will join fellow commits Hannah Bach, Josie Panitz, and Meredith Moellering in the Buckeyes’ class of 2023.

“I chose Ohio State because from my very first visit, the coaches and team made me feel extremely welcome. I am excited to be a part of a top-tier academic institution and swim program! Go Bucks!”

Kraus is a rising senior at Rockford High School in Rockford, Michigan. She is the defending champion and overall Michigan High School record-holder in the 100 fly, which she won at the 2017 MHSAA Girls’ Division I State Meet in 53.73. Kraus took .15 off the state record that Maddie Wright had set in 2013. She also placed 4th in the 50 free with a PB of 23.40, split 24.00 on the fly leg of the 200 medley relay, and led off the 200 free relay in 23.45.

Kraus does her club swimming with Rockford Community Swim Team. She competed in the 50 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly at Winter Juniors East. She swam the same lineup at Nashville Futures last summer. Her fastest 100 fly time would already score at B1G Conference Championships, and her top SCY times are as follows:

100 fly – 73

100 back – 42

200 back – 2:01.83

50 free – 40

