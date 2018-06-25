UW-Green Bay Reels In Commitment From Backstroker Ray Cronin

Ray Cronin of Omaha, NE has announced his verbal commitment to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for 2018-2019. He will join Connor Funke, Daniel Frederick, Jacob Cooper, Miles Rohrbaugh, Xabier Carneiro, and Zeke Metz in the class of 2022.

“I chose Green Bay because they have a standout team and coaching staff. I felt like I was immediately part of the team on my visit and I look forward to joining a program on the rise. Go Phoenix!”

Cronin swims for Creighton Preparatory School and Greater Omaha Aquatics. At the 2018 Nebraska State High School Championship, he led-off Creighton Prep’s winning 200 medley relay (1:31.47) with a 23.63 backstroke split – the fastest in the field. He also finished 4th in both the 100 fly with a 51.58 (51.19 in prelims) and 100 back with a 51.42 (50.58 in prelims).

Cronin is set to make a significant impact for UW-Green Bay in his freshman season. His lifetime best in the 50 back (23.63) would have been 2nd fastest on the Phoenix roster last season and his best in the 100 back (50.58) would have been 4th. More notably, that 100 back time would have scored at the 2018 Horizon League Championships.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 23.63

100 back – 50.58

100 fly – 51.19

