Breaststroker Anna Milia Gives Verbal To Boston College

Anna Milia of Charlotte, NC has announced her verbal commitment to Boston College for the 2018-2019 season. She will join Alexa Lantin, Haley Dolan, and Laney Thomas in the class of 2022.

“​This year I committed to continue my swimming and academic career at Boston College. I fell in love with the team and the campus and cant wait to be a part of the program. I also loved the academic vigor of the school because I will major in biology in college and attend medical school after to hopefully become a surgeon. Thanks again!”

Milia swims for Ardrey Kell High School and SwimMAC Carolina. At the 2018 4A NCHSAA State Championships, she finished 8th in the 100 breast with a 1:05.18 and swam the breaststroke leg (29.90) on Ardrey Kell’s 14th place 200 medley relay.

On the club side of things, Milia represents powerhouse SwimMAC Carolina. On the national level, she picked up a pair of top 16 finishes at last summer’s USA Swimming Futures Championships (Tennessee) in the 100 breast (1:15.92 – 14th) and 200 breast (2:44.11 – 12th).

Boston College will certainly be eager to get Milia on campus in the fall as her lifetime best times in both the 100 and 200 breast would have been the fastest of the Eagles’ roster last season.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:04.52

200 breast – 2:20.93

