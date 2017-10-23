Boston College Secures Verbal Commitment from 2x MSHSAA Champ Laney Thomas

Laney Thomas of Wildwood, Missouri has elected to send her verbal commitment to Boston College for the 2018-19 season.

“I chose Boston College because I immediately felt at home as I stepped on campus. The coaching staff and team’s energy is amazing and I can’t wait to be apart of it next year! I know that Coach Stephens and Coach Kelly will grow the success of the program immensely and help me reach my potential as a student and an athlete.” [sic]

Thomas swims for Rockwood Swim Club and Lafayette High School, where she specializes mainly in sprint freestyle. She was a key member of the Lancers’ state-winning 200 free and 400 free relays as a junior, leading off the former with 23.89 and splitting a 51.79 on the latter. Individually she placed fourth in both the 50 free (23.94) and 100 free (51.89). After clocking PBs in both the 50/100 free at the 2017 MSHSAA Girls State Championships, Thomas went on to update her 200 free, 100 back, and 200 back times at Columbia Sectionals to end short-course season on a high note.

While just a tad out of scoring range for the ACC Championships, where it took 22.84/49.56/1:48.58 to get a second swim in the 50/100/200 freestyle events, Thomas will add a lot of firepower to BC’s relays. She would have been the fastest BC leg on the 4×100 free relay and second-fastest on the 4×50 and 4×200 free relays.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.89

100 free – 51.85

200 free – 1:53.36

100 back – 1:00.09

200 back – 2:10.14

