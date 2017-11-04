3x Michigan D2 State Champ Haley Dolan Sends Verbal to Boston College

Haley Dolan from Birmingham, Michigan has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Boston College next year.

“I chose Boston College for the outstanding coaching staff, great atmosphere, and amazing team. As soon as I arrived on campus, I felt right at home. I can’t wait to become a Boston College Eagle!”

Dolan is a senior at Seaholm High School and the defending Michigan Division 2 high school state champion in the 50 free (23.56). She also anchored two state title-winning relays at the 2016 MHSAA Girls D2 Swim & Dive Championships, 4×50 medley (23.00) and 4×50 free (23.30), and placed fifth in the 100 free (53.27).

Dolan swims club for the Birmingham ‘Y’ Blue Dolphins. After notching a lifetime best in the 50 free during last fall’s high school season, Dolan swam to PBs in the 100 free and 200 free at 2017 YMCA Short Course National Championships in April.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.56

50 free relay split – 22.73

100 free – 52.82

Dolan’s 50 free flat-start personal best would rank third on the Eagles’ all-time top-10 performances list. She will join Laney Thomas in the Boston College class of 2022.

