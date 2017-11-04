Freshman Green Wins Double in Stanford’s Victory over Oregon State

STANFORD VS. OREGON STATE

Results

Hosted by Stanford

Thursday, November 2nd

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

STANFORD: 170

OREGON STATE: 77

Freshman Lauren Green was among the swimmers to win multiple individual races on Thursday as the Cardinal took down Pac-12 foe Oregon State at home. Green lead the way in the 200 fly, putting up a 1:58.44 to top teammate Lindsey Engel (1:59.86). She went on to win the 100 free, closing in on the 50-second barrier as she put up a 50.04 to finish ahead of Engel (50.39) again.

Stanford’s NCAA champion Katie Ledecky didn’t swim her signature distance races on Thursday. Instead, she helped the team with wins in the 200 free and 200 IM. She was a full 5 seconds ahead of the field in the 200 free, turning in a 1:44.51 for the win. Ledecky returned to win the 200 IM, posting the only sub-2:00 of the field in 1:59.30.

All-Americans Katie Drabot and Janet Hu joined them in picking up a successful double. Drabot kicked things off in the 1000 free, turning in a 9:46.04 to outpace freshman teammate Lauren Pitzer (9:50.82). Pitzer also finished 2nd in the 50 free, turning in a 23.10 to Hu’s winning 22.65. Drabot’s additional victory came in the 100 fly (53.16), while Hu finished 1st in the 200 back (1:54.07).

PRESS RELEASE – STANFORD:

STANFORD, Calif. – Senior Janet Hu , sophomore Katie Ledecky , sophomore Katie Drabot and freshman Lauren Green each won a pair of events to lead No. 1 Stanford women’s swimming to a 170-77 win over Pac-12 foe Oregon State at Avery Aquatic Center on Thursday afternoon.

Stanford (2-0, 2-0 Pac-12) posted the fastest time in every event for the second straight meet. The Cardinal won its 17th straight dual meet and 16th in a row over the Pac-12. It also marked the 12th consecutive dual victory on The Farm, dating back to 2014.

In her final home opener, Hu won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:54.07, and also took the 50 freestyle at 22.65. In the back, Hu was six seconds faster than runner-up Ledecky (2:00.25), and in the free sprint, freshman Lauren Pitzer was second at 23.10.

In her first collegiate meet at Avery, Green won the 200 butterfly (1:58.44) and the 100 free (50.04). Ledecky was tops in the 200 free at 1:44.51, and also took first in the 200 individual medley (1:59.30).

Drabot and Pitzer both broke 10 minutes in the 1,000 free. Drabot was first and hit the wall at 9:46.04, while Pitzer was not far behind and finished as the runner-up in 9:50.02. Drabot was also the first to touch in the 100 butterfly (53.16).

Freshman Katie Glavinovich won the 500 free with a time of 4:49.23, freshman Brooke Forde tallied her first collegiate victory with a finish of 1:03.05 in the 100 breaststroke, sophomore Allie Szekely bested the field in the 200 breast (2:14.58), and junior Ella Eastin was tops in the 100 back (54.18).

Stanford also won both relays with a finish of 1:43.13 in the 200 medley, and 3:21.77 in the 400 free.

Diving did not compete on Thursday, but will Friday. Stanford hosts defending ACC champion N.C. State on Friday at 1 p.m. The meet at Avery Aquatic Center is free, and for those that cannot make it, the meet will be streamed on Stanford Athletics Facebook » facebook.com/stanfordathletics/.

PRESS RELEASE – OREGON STATE:

STANFORD, Calif. – The Oregon State swimming program took on Stanford on Thursday afternoon at the Avery Aquatic Center to continue the Pac-12 portion of the schedule. The Cardinal took the decision in the dual meet over the visiting Beavers, 170-77.

“A lot of good swims this afternoon,” said head coach Jennifer Buffin . “This team put in a lot of work in October. We were excited to come into Stanford and to get back to racing.

“This team stepped up after a day of travel. We’re looking forward to getting rest and having another good day of racing tomorrow.”

Oregon State got strong performances in the water from several members, including freshman Fernanda Rodriguez (Portland, Ore.) who set three in-season bests in the pool, including her leg on the ‘A’ 200 medley relay team.

Rodriguez touched the wall in 30.27 on her leg of the relay to lead OSU to a third-place podium finish behind an overall time of 1:46.73 to improve the standard on the team’s relay time. Rodriguez also turned in a time of 1:07.07 in the 100 breast for a third-place finish, edging out senior Allie Kilroy ‘s (Boise, Idaho) posted time of 1:07.09 on the leaderboard as both Beaver swimmers finished with strong performances.

Rodriguez closed her time in the pool with a time of 2:12.92 in the 200 IM for a second-place finish in scoring in the event.

Senior captain Noemie Midrez (Verviers, Liège, Belgium) had one of her best performances of the early season in the 100 free with a time of 54.24 to finish second in scoring in the event for OSU.

Junior Arianna Letrari (Bolzano, Italy), fresh off her strong showing at the Pac-12 vs USA Swimming College Challenge, kept her momentum in the water with an in-season best time of 52.81 on her leg of the 400 free relay. The Beavers posted a time of 3:36.47 in the relay to finish second in scoring.

Sophomore Felicia Anderson (Portland, Ore.) was right in line with her season bests in her events, posting a time of 56.45 in the 100 back for a third-place finish and following up with a time of 2:02.47 in the 200 back for a second-place finish in scoring in the event.

The Beavers will remain in the bay on Friday and will take on Cal starting at 2 p.m. PT at the Legends Aquatic Center.

The Beavers will remain in the bay on Friday and will take on Cal starting at 2 p.m. PT at the Legends Aquatic Center.