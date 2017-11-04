Northern Colorado Scores 2 Verbals: Nicole Depooter and Avery Dinnel

The University of Northern Colorado women’s swimming and diving team has received a pair of verbal commitment for the class of 2022: swimmer Nicole Depooter from Wallaceburg in Ontario, Canada and diver Avery Dinnel from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Nicole Depooter

“I am BEYOND excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Northern Colorado! I am so excited to be a part of such an amazing team, and pursue my athletic and academic goals with such a great group of people! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point in my life! #gobears”

Depooter attends Ursuline College in Chatham-Kent, Ontario. She swims for Windsor Aquatic Club and specializes in sprint freestyle. She had an excellent summer long-course season, earning lifetime bests in the 50 free and 100 free at Canadian Junior Championships, and in the 200/400 free, 100/200 back, 10/200 fly, and 200 IM throughout the rest of the summer.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 27.17 (23.75)

100 free – 1:00.15 (52.74)

50 free relay split – 26.97 (23.57)

100 free relay split – 59.86 (52.48)

Depooter’s best converted 50 free time would rank 6th on the all-time performances list at UNC.

Avery Dinnel

Dinnel is a senior at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs. She placed tenth at the 2017 CHSAA Girls 4A State Championships, scoring 375.40 on the one-meter board. She dives year-round for Peak Diving and was a finalist at the 2017 USA Diving Junior Region 9 Championships.

I'm excited to announce my verbal commitment to dive D1 at UNC. Thanks to everyone who helped me get here! Go bears💙🐻💛 pic.twitter.com/7jQmEb6t41 — avery dinnel (@averyydinnel) September 10, 2017

