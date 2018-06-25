New Trier Sprinter Lily Kurzydlo to Swim for Northwestern

Lily Kurzydlo, who hails from Deerfield, Illinois, has committed to swim for Northwestern University in the class of 2022. She will join the Wildcats in the fall with Emma Theobald, Jasmine Hellmer, Labonita Ghose, Miriam Guevara, and Tara Vovk.

Kurzydlo is wrapping up her senior year at Deerfield High School, where she swam the 50 free and 100 free at the Illinois High School Championships. During her senior season she placed 13th in the former and 18th in the latter at the 2017 IHSA Girls’ State Meet.

Kurzydlo swims year-round with New Trier Aquatics and specializes in sprint free, back, and fly. At the NCSA Spring Championship she competed in the 50/100 free, 50 back, and 50 fly and earned new PBs in the 50 back and 50 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.73

100 free – 51.83

200 free – 1:55.59

50 back – 28.42

50 fly – 27.68

Congrats to SHP senior Lily Kurzyldo on her commitment to swim & study at Northwestern University!! It's a great day to be a Wildcat! 💜🐾@NUSwimDive @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/4dUWR20JfI — New Trier Aquatics (@ntaquatics) February 6, 2018

