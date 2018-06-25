New Trier Sprinter Lily Kurzydlo to Swim for Northwestern

Lily Kurzydlo, who hails from Deerfield, Illinois, has committed to swim for Northwestern University in the class of 2022. She will join the Wildcats in the fall with Emma Theobald, Jasmine Hellmer, Labonita Ghose, Miriam Guevara, and Tara Vovk.

Kurzydlo is wrapping up her senior year at Deerfield High School, where she swam the 50 free and 100 free at the Illinois High School Championships. During her senior season she placed 13th in the former and 18th in the latter at the 2017 IHSA Girls’ State Meet.

Kurzydlo swims year-round with New Trier Aquatics and specializes in sprint free, back, and fly. At the NCSA Spring Championship she competed in the 50/100 free, 50 back, and 50 fly and earned new PBs in the 50 back and 50 fly.

Top SCY times:

  • 50 free – 23.73
  • 100 free – 51.83
  • 200 free – 1:55.59
  • 50 back – 28.42
  • 50 fly – 27.68

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!