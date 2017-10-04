Slovenian Nat’l Junior Record-holder Tara Vovk Verbally Commits to Northwestern

Tara Vovk from Ljubljana, Slovenia, has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Northwestern University beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“I chose Northwestern because of its stellar academics combined with an amazing swimming program led by a passionate and enthusiastic coaching staff. While visiting I felt an instant connection with coaches Abby, Jesse and Steve. I believe Northwestern is the place where I can achieve my goals in and out of the pool, all while on a gorgeous campus. I can’t wait to be a part of the Northwestern family! Go ‘Cats!”

Vovk is an accomplished breaststroker and IMer who swims for PK Ljubljana and represents Slovenia internationally. She swam at 2015 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Singapore, competing in the 50 breast, 100 breast, and 200 breast. The following summer she represented Slovenia at 2016 LEN European Junior Swimming Championships, where she won the silver medal in the 50 breast with 31.93. She also finaled in the 100 breast (8th) and the 200 breast (8th).

Vovk swam for Slovenia at 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis this summer; she placed 12th in the 50 breast and 13th in the 200 IM. Her next big meet is the European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen in December, which will be her second time representing Slovenia on a senior level.

Vovk is a reigning national junior record holder in multiple events, and her best LCM times (converted to SCY) are:

50 breaststroke: 31.73 (27.68)

100 breaststroke: 1:10.15 (1:01.39)

200 breaststroke: 2:30.97 (2:12.40)

200 IM: 2:17.12 (2:00.64)

400 IM: 4:52.47 (4:17.72)

100 butterfly: 1:01.70 (54.32)

Beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim for Northwestern University! Can't wait to spend the next four years at one of the best schools in the world! Go 'Cats! 💜💜😸😸 @swimswamnews A post shared by Tara Vovk | 17 (@tarcika) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].