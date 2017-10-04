Peaty, Proud, O’Connor, & Guy Headline England’s Commonwealth Roster

On the heels of Scotland’s announcement of its 21-strong swimming roster for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Team England has now revealed who will be representing the nation in the Gold Coast next summer. A total of 15 English swimmers have been selected by Swim England after the first phase of qualification, led by world record holder and Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty.

Of his being named to the roster, Peaty stated, “It’s great to be selected, representing Team England is always going to be something close to my heart.

“It all kicked off for me four years ago [Glasgow 2014] so going back there to defend my titles and get the 50m breaststroke this time, it’s going to be pretty special.”

Joining the breaststroking ace will be 2015 World Champion and Olympic silver medalist James Guy, Olympic silver medalist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and 2017 World Champion Ben Proud. O’Connor in particular had a monster 2014 Commonwealth Games, where the Bath National Centre athlete collected a total of 6 medals, including gold in the 200m IM.

Newcomers include Freya Anderson of Ellesmere College Titans and Emily Large of Newcastle swim team. Both women won gold medals at this year’s World Junior Championships, with Anderson winning the 100m freestyle and Large capturing the 200m butterfly World Junior title. Anderson was also a relay swimmer at the Senior World Championships in Budapest.

Reviewing the roster, Swimming Team Leader Grant Robins said, “This is an exciting team that has been selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. We have a wealth of experience from athletes that know what it takes to win.

“We also have a number of new athletes that will be taking the step up and experiencing a multi-sport event for the first time.

“I know the team will work hard in their home programmes to be the best they can be when they step on the plane to the Gold Coast.”

These fifteen athletes are being announced by Team England following the first phase of selections by Swim England. The remaining athletes will be selected following qualification at the Swim England National Winter Championships 2017 in December.

Team England swimmers selected for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games:

Adam Peaty (Loughborough NC)

James Guy (Bath NC)

Ben Proud (Plymouth Leander)

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (Bath NC)

Molly Renshaw (Loughborough NC)

Eleanor Faulkner (City of Sheffield)

Andrew Willis (Bath NC)

Max Litchfield (City of Sheffield)

Lizzie Simmonds (Edinburgh University)

Freya Anderson (Ellesmere College Titans)

Sarah Vasey (Loughborough NC)

Luke Greenbank (Loughborough NC)

Jocelyn Ulyett (Loughborough University)

Holly Hibbott (Stockport Metro)

Emily Large (Newcastle Swim Team)