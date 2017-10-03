Scotland Confirms 21-Strong Line-up For Gold Coast 2018

Last month Scottish swimming revealed its list of athletes eligible to be selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, set for Gold Coast, Australia from August 4th-15th. The federation has since confirmed the final squad list headed to the Gold Coast, based on performances rendered at the 2017 British Championships, the 2017 Scottish National Championships, 2017 European Junior Championships, 2017 British Summer Championships, 2017 FINA World Championships, 2017 World University Games, and 2017 World Junior Championships.

21 swimmers made the roster for Team Scotland, with 13 of them having competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, including Ross Murdoch, Hannah Miley and Dan Wallace. Wallace, the former University of Florida Gator, pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge earlier this year and was suspended from all national team programs until September 12, 2017 due to his actions having violated the athlete code of conduct.

University of Stirling is well-represented with big guns in the form of Olympic finalist Duncan Scott, World Championship medalist Murdoch and national record holder Kathleen Dawson.  National record holder and 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Corrie Scott of Edinburgh, will represent Scotland in the Gold Cast, as will Perth teammates Stephen Milne and Scott McLay.

The entire list of athletes representing Team Scotland swimming at the 2018 Commonwealth Games can be seen below:

Craig Benson           Livingston / Stirling
Mark Campbell        Peterhead / Aberdeen
Sean Campsie         Livingston / Falkirk
Euan Inglis              Aberdeen / Edinburgh
Kieran McGuckin     Falkirk / Edinburgh
Scott McLay            Perth / Stirling
Craig McLean          Livingston / Stirling
Craig McNally          Edinburgh / Glasgow
Stephen Milne         Perth / Perth
Ross Murdoch         Balfron / Stirling
Duncan Scott          Alloa / Stirling
Mark Szaranek        Glenrothes / Florida, USA
Calum Tait              Milngavie / Edinburgh
Jack Thorpe            Milngavie / Edinburgh
Dan Wallace            Edinburgh / Edinburgh
Kathleen Dawson    Warrington / Stirling
Lucy Hope               Jedburgh/ Edinburgh
Keanna MacInnes    Edinburgh / Edinburgh
Hannah Miley          Inverurie / Aberdeen
Corrie Scott             Strathaven / Edinburgh
Cassie Wild             Edinburgh / Mold

Staff:

Lindsay Lewis – Team Manager
Alan Lynn – Team Coach/Lead
Ann Dickson – Swimming Coach
Chris Jones – Swimming Coach
Steven Tigg – Swimming Coach
Ian Wright – Swimming Coach

