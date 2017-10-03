Scotland Confirms 21-Strong Line-up For Gold Coast 2018

Last month Scottish swimming revealed its list of athletes eligible to be selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, set for Gold Coast, Australia from August 4th-15th. The federation has since confirmed the final squad list headed to the Gold Coast, based on performances rendered at the 2017 British Championships, the 2017 Scottish National Championships, 2017 European Junior Championships, 2017 British Summer Championships, 2017 FINA World Championships, 2017 World University Games, and 2017 World Junior Championships.

21 swimmers made the roster for Team Scotland, with 13 of them having competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, including Ross Murdoch, Hannah Miley and Dan Wallace. Wallace, the former University of Florida Gator, pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge earlier this year and was suspended from all national team programs until September 12, 2017 due to his actions having violated the athlete code of conduct.

University of Stirling is well-represented with big guns in the form of Olympic finalist Duncan Scott, World Championship medalist Murdoch and national record holder Kathleen Dawson. National record holder and 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Corrie Scott of Edinburgh, will represent Scotland in the Gold Cast, as will Perth teammates Stephen Milne and Scott McLay.

The entire list of athletes representing Team Scotland swimming at the 2018 Commonwealth Games can be seen below:

Craig Benson Livingston / Stirling

Mark Campbell Peterhead / Aberdeen

Sean Campsie Livingston / Falkirk

Euan Inglis Aberdeen / Edinburgh

Kieran McGuckin Falkirk / Edinburgh

Scott McLay Perth / Stirling

Craig McLean Livingston / Stirling

Craig McNally Edinburgh / Glasgow

Stephen Milne Perth / Perth

Ross Murdoch Balfron / Stirling

Duncan Scott Alloa / Stirling

Mark Szaranek Glenrothes / Florida, USA

Calum Tait Milngavie / Edinburgh

Jack Thorpe Milngavie / Edinburgh

Dan Wallace Edinburgh / Edinburgh

Kathleen Dawson Warrington / Stirling

Lucy Hope Jedburgh/ Edinburgh

Keanna MacInnes Edinburgh / Edinburgh

Hannah Miley Inverurie / Aberdeen

Corrie Scott Strathaven / Edinburgh

Cassie Wild Edinburgh / Mold

Staff:

Lindsay Lewis – Team Manager

Alan Lynn – Team Coach/Lead

Ann Dickson – Swimming Coach

Chris Jones – Swimming Coach

Steven Tigg – Swimming Coach

Ian Wright – Swimming Coach