Scotland Confirms 21-Strong Line-up For Gold Coast 2018

Last month Scottish swimming revealed its list of athletes eligible to be selected for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, set for Gold Coast, Australia from August 4th-15th. The federation has since confirmed the final squad list headed to the Gold Coast, based on performances rendered at the 2017 British Championships, the 2017 Scottish National Championships, 2017 European Junior Championships, 2017 British Summer Championships, 2017 FINA World Championships, 2017 World University Games, and 2017 World Junior Championships.
21 swimmers made the roster for Team Scotland, with 13 of them having competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, including Ross Murdoch, Hannah Miley and Dan Wallace. Wallace, the former University of Florida Gator, pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge earlier this year and was suspended from all national team programs until September 12, 2017 due to his actions having violated the athlete code of conduct.
University of Stirling is well-represented with big guns in the form of Olympic finalist Duncan Scott, World Championship medalist Murdoch and national record holder Kathleen Dawson. National record holder and 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist, Corrie Scott of Edinburgh, will represent Scotland in the Gold Cast, as will Perth teammates Stephen Milne and Scott McLay.
The entire list of athletes representing Team Scotland swimming at the 2018 Commonwealth Games can be seen below:
Craig Benson Livingston / Stirling
Mark Campbell Peterhead / Aberdeen
Sean Campsie Livingston / Falkirk
Euan Inglis Aberdeen / Edinburgh
Kieran McGuckin Falkirk / Edinburgh
Scott McLay Perth / Stirling
Craig McLean Livingston / Stirling
Craig McNally Edinburgh / Glasgow
Stephen Milne Perth / Perth
Ross Murdoch Balfron / Stirling
Duncan Scott Alloa / Stirling
Mark Szaranek Glenrothes / Florida, USA
Calum Tait Milngavie / Edinburgh
Jack Thorpe Milngavie / Edinburgh
Dan Wallace Edinburgh / Edinburgh
Kathleen Dawson Warrington / Stirling
Lucy Hope Jedburgh/ Edinburgh
Keanna MacInnes Edinburgh / Edinburgh
Hannah Miley Inverurie / Aberdeen
Corrie Scott Strathaven / Edinburgh
Cassie Wild Edinburgh / Mold
Staff:
Lindsay Lewis – Team Manager
Alan Lynn – Team Coach/Lead
Ann Dickson – Swimming Coach
Chris Jones – Swimming Coach
Steven Tigg – Swimming Coach
Ian Wright – Swimming Coach
