Sprinter Olivia Schmelzer Hands Verbal to In-state Cincinnati

Lancaster, Ohio’s Olivia Schmelzer has announced she will remain in state and swim at the University of Cincinnati in the fall, joining Ashley Mennenga, Camryn Streid, and Kenzie Arens in the class of 2022.

“I am unbelievably excited to finally announce that I verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati! Go Bearcats!”

Schmelzer is a talented sprinter who excels at the 50/100 range in free, back and fly. She swims for Lancaster High School and Lancaster YMCA Swim Team. Schmelzer has been a top-6 finisher in the 50 free in each of her three high school seasons, and she placed 2nd and 3rd in the 100 free in her sophomore and junior seasons, respectively.

Schmelzer has also attained a level of success in club swimming, where she has been a finalist in multiple events at YMCA National Championships in both SCY and LCM. At the 2016 Long Course YNats, she was runner-up in the 50 free, won the B final in the 100 free, and placed 22nd in the 100 back. At 2017 Short Course YNats she was again runner-up in the 50 free, coming within 3/100 of the national title, and 9th in the 100 free. At Columbus Sectionals this summer she went PBs in the LCM 100/200 free and 100 breast.

Schmelzer will be a huge addition to the Bearcat roster, given that they lost AAC Meet Record-holder Jacqueline Keire to graduation last year. Schmelzer would have placed second to Keire in the 50 free at conference championships. She also would have joined Keire in the A final of the 100 free, where her best time would have scored third. Her 100 back and 100 fly times would have been just out of scoring range, as the AAC only swims two finals at the conference meet.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.78

100 free – 49.52

50 back – 26.65

100 back – 56.82

50 fly – 25.29

100 fly – 56.93

