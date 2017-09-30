Cincinnati Picks Up Verbal From 2016 Illinois HS Champ Camryn Streid

2016 IHSA State Champion Camryn Streid has given her verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati. She swims high school for Rosary High School and Illinois powerhouse club Academy Bullets.

I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati! I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career in an atmosphere with a great team and coaching staff! Go Bearcats!⚫️🔴

Streid won the 100 yard butterfly at the 2016 IHSA Championships, posting a 55.39 to take the state title. At that meet, she also swam to an 8th place finish in the 200 IM and split a 24.92 on Rosary’s 4th place 200 medley relay, helping her team to a dominant team title.

TOP TIMES (SCY/LCM)

100 fly – 55.25/1:03.01

200 fly – 2:00.46/2:17.62

200 IM – 2:03.02/2:21.44

400 IM – 4:18.38/4:55.03

Streid is a big pickup for the Bearcats. She would’ve qualified for A finals in all four of her best events at the 2017 AAC Championships, making her a potential triple A-finalist as a freshman next season. Cincy also had a 55.6 fly leg on their 400 medley relay– Streid could get to campus and be slotted into the #1 fly position right away.

