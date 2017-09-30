New Sprint Coaches Attracted Brandon Hamblin to Indiana

NCAP swimmer Brandon Hamblin has verbally committed to the Indiana Hoosiers. He will join the team in the fall of 2018.

Hamblin, who trains under Pete Morgan at the Burke, Virginia site of the megalithic DC-area club, says that the school’s two sprint coaches, new additions Coley Stickels and Mark Hill, were the draw – with the hires already paying recruiting dividends.

“I chose Indiana University because it has a top ranked swim program, as well as a top ranked business school, and I believe it can help me reach my potential in both,” Hamblin said. “With Coley Stickels and Mark Hill coaching the sprint group, I believe the program will reach new heights.”

Hamblin is primarily a sprint butterflier and freestyler. His best times in yards:

50 free – 20.57

100 free – 45.66

200 free – 1:42.32

100 fly – 49.22

200 fly – 1:53.04

He also has a 50 free split on a relay of 19.33, done at the 2016 NCAP Invitational, and made the “A” final at the USA Swimming Summer Junior Nationals with a 23.60 in long course meters, and was the VHSL 5A State Champion in the 50 free.

Between the beginning of his junior year and his verbal commitment, Hamblin made big improvements.

Improvement curves, start of junior year to commitment

50y free – 21.33/20.57

100y free – 48.25/45.66

100y fly – 52.6/49.22

Indiana has had a lot of good sprinters in the last few years, even before hiring the renowned sprint coach Stickels, but their best two from last year, Ali Khalafalla and Blake Pieroni, will both graduate after this season. That leads Vini Lanza (19.65) as the only of their 6 fastest 50 freestylers from last season who will still be on the team when Hamblin arrives.

