Boise State Reels In 4x CIF State Finalist Lauren Vitort

Riverside, California’s Lauren Vitort has announced via social media that she made a verbal commitment to Boise State University for the 2018-19 season.

“Super stoked and humbled to say that I have verbally committed to swim at Boise State for the next four years! Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me to get to where I am today! I can’t wait to start training Ethel to retrieve the tee after kickoff!!🐴💙🔶 #gobroncos”

Vitort is a versatile swimmer who represents Riverside’s Martin Luther King High School and Irvine Novaquatics. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, she has been an A finalist in both the 200 free and 500 free at CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Championships in each of her three high school seasons thus far. Additionally, she took 4th in the 200 and 6th in the 500 at the 2016 CIF State Meet, and 5th and 8th in the same events this past May at the 2017 CIF State Meet.

Swimming with Irvine NOVA, Vitort competed at 2016 Winter Juniors West in the 50/100/200/500 free and 100 breast. This summer she swam 50/200/400 free at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals in East Meadow, New York, going best times in the 200/400 free.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 51.18

200 free – 1:48.79

500 free – 4:49.85

100 breast – 1:04.84

200 IM – 2:05.01

Super stoked and humbled to say that I have verbally committed to swim at Boise State for the next four years! Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me to get to where I am today! I can't wait to start training Ethel to retrieve the tee after kickoff!!🐴💙🔶 #gobroncos A post shared by lauren🌷 (@laurenvitort) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].