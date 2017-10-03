Breaststroker Jannae Torres Sends Verbal to Fresno State Bulldogs

Jannae Torres, a senior at James Logan High School in Union City, California, has made a verbal commitment to swim for California State University, Fresno beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I’m incredibly blessed and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to Swim Division1 at Fresno State. Special thanks to my parents who have supported me through it all – my family, friends, and coaches who believed in me along the way! I Wouldn’t have been able to do it without you!

Go Bulldogs!!!❤️💙🐾”

Torres is a two-year captain of her high school swim team and has held the school record in the 100 breast since freshman year. She MVAL (Mission Valley Athletic League) Champion in the 100 breast for each of the last two seasons, and qualified for CIF-North Coast Section Championships in the breast and as a member of Logan’s 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Torres swims year-round at Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics Rinconada with coach Tony Batis. She competed at 2016 Speedo Sectional Championship Series and 2016 Husky SCY Invitational, making the C finals in the 100 breast at both meets. She also traveled with PASA to 2017 California/Nevada Sectionals at La Mirada and to both the 2016 and 2017 USA Swimming Futures Championships.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:05.10

200 breast – 2:27.64

50 free – 26.09

200 IM – 2:18.46

