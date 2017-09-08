In-State Backstroker Ashley Mennenga Makes Verbal Commitment to Cincinnati

Ashley Mennenga, a senior at Highland High School in Medina, Ohio, has announced via social media that she intends to swim for the University of Cincinnati beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Cincinnati! Can’t wait to be a Bearcat!❤️❤️

Mennenga was runner-up in the 100 back (54.71) at the 2017 OHSAA Division I Swimming & Diving State Tournament; she also took seventh in the 100 fly (55.68), scoring all of Media Highland’s 29 points and accounting for their 21st-place team finish. She swims year-round with Medina Recreation Swim Team, with whom she competed at 2016 Winter Juniors East in the 100/200 back and 100 fly, and at 2016 Speedo Summer Juniors in the 100 back. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, her best SCY times are:

  • 50 back – 26.72
  • 100 back – 54.71
  • 200 back – 2:01.87
  • 100 fly – 55.59

Mennenga will join Kenzie Arens, who has also committed to the Bearcats’ class of 2022.

