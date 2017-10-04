Tokyo 2020 Water Quality On Notice As Organizers Reveal Test Results

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, along with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, announced the results of water quality and temperature surveys conducted at Odaiba Marine Park, the site slated to host the Marathon Swimming and triathlon events for the next Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Conducted on 21 days mirroring the scheduled dates of the Games, the results revealed that day-to-day water quality at Odaiba varies significantly depending on weather conditions, particularly on whether or not it had rained.

Of the samples collected over the aforementioned period, 10 days saw the marathon swimming water quality standards meet those specified by FINA, while 6 days saw the triathlon quality standards meet those specified by the International Triathlon Union (ITU).

To proactively tackle any water quality issues, organizers are planning to use underwater screens, which a recent test has shown reduced the quantity of faecal coliforms flowing in from offshore by about 90% during periods of light rain.

Tokyo 2020 says it will consider all necessary measures to ensure the smooth operation of events at Odaiba Marine Park, including amendments to event dates and/or times in response to weather conditions.

In response to the findings, IOC vice president John Coates warned the Japanese capital should prepare for the worst possible weather conditions. The IOC expects Tokyo to take steps “to ensure that even in the worst of conditions that those matters will be addressed and the health of athletes in those two sports will not be prejudiced in any way,” Coates said, according to The Strait Times.

FINA also took note today of the Tokyo 2020 announcement of the water quality test results in Odaiba. Their statement reads: As the world governing body for Aquatic sports, FINA will keep working closely with the Tokyo Metropolitan government and Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to ensure the best available venue and environment for the marathon swimming events in 2020.

You can review the entire water quality report on the Tokyo 2020 website here.