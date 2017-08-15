53.1/1:58 Butterflyer Miriam Guevara Verbally Commits to Northwestern

Miriam Guevara, a rising senior at Coronado High School in El Paso, Texas, has announced her intention to swim for Northwestern University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I am honored to announce my commitment to swim and attend Northwestern University! Aside from being one of the top universities in the country, to me, NU felt like home when I was on campus. NU truly embodies what it means to be a world-class institution by challenging and raising the bar academically, spiritually, and athletically. Thank you to coach Abby, Jesse, and Steve for all their guidance and support. I cannot wait to be part of the Wildcat family! GO ‘CATS!”

Guevara swims with El Paso Aqua Posse under coach Jack White. She specializes in butterfly and backstroke was an A finalist in the 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM at College Station Sectionals in March.

Top times (SCY/LCM):

100 fly- 53.12/ 1:01.22

200 fly- 1:58.35/ 2:19.38

100 back- 54.79/ 1:06.04

200 back- 1:59.46/ 2:21.52

200 IM- 2:02.99/ 2:24.05

Guevara will join Emma Theobald and Jasmine Hellmer in the Northwestern University class of 2022.

so honored & stoked to announce my commitment to swim at NU! thank you to my team, friends, coaches & family that helped me on this journey. go 'cats!!!🐾💜🐾 A post shared by Miriam Guevara (@miriam.guevara) on Aug 14, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].