Italian Men and American Women shine on Day 1 of Masters Worlds

2017 FINA World Masters Championships

Long Course Meters

Budapest, Hungary

Duna Arena

50 LCM

Monday August 14- Sunday August 20th

The FINA world competitions in Budapest, Hungary are not over yet. This week, the Duna Arena will hold the Masters World Swimming Championships featuring former Olympians and world record holders alike.

The first day involved the men’s and women’s 800 free where Sophie Casson (30-35) of Great Britain set a new championship record in 8:58.94, the fastest of any swimmer in the field. Casson is the current world record holder in the 30-34 women’s 1500 meter free. Country-mate Emma Wills won the next age group up (36-39) in 9:35.99.

The American Women won 4 of the 15 age groups including a world record by 96 year old Emilie Maureen Kornfield 21:39.10. American Kim O’Grady also set a championship record in the 55-59 bracket in 10:16.44. Cheryl Ann Murray set the other CR in the 65-69 age group in 11:42.44.

The Italian men won 4 of the 13 contested age brackets on the men’s side, starting with 28 year old Matteo Montanari in a time of 8:32.05. Nicola Nisato was next, claiming the 35-39 bracket with a new championship record of 8:36.90. Daniele Fonatnelli and Guido Cocci won the next two groups with a pair of 9:27s.

Arnaldo Perez of Paraguay set one of other two men’s CRs on day 1 in the 55-59 age group in 9:14.62. The final was set by France’s Patrick Moreau (65) in 10:23.39.

Other Day 1 Winners:

Women:

Pauline O’Vanet of F.C. Laon 25-29 Women: 9:30.72

of F.C. Laon 25-29 Women: 9:30.72 Rebeca Santos of Spain won the 40-49 women’s age group in 9:32.63

of Spain won the 40-49 women’s age group in 9:32.63 Germany’s Claudia Thielemann won the 45-59 women’s age group in 9:53.38

won the 45-59 women’s age group in 9:53.38 American Trin Campbell of Team Ridglea (USA) won the women’s 50-54 in 9:58.93

Men: