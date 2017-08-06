Empire Swimming Remains On Top After Day 3 Futures (OH)

2017 USA SWIMMING FUTURES CHAMPIONSHIP

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS

The session began with a pool record swim by Northern Kentucky Clippers’ Allison Piccirillo in the 200 fly. Piccirillo’s 1:08.79 back-half split allowed her to finish in 2:13.83, over 2.5 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. With that victory, she sweeps the fly events and will compete in the mile on Sunday.

Another pool record fell in the men’s 200 fly as fifteen-year-old Tavis Siebert clocked a 2:02.99. Tavis also swept the butterfly events and competed in the 400 free, finishing just out of scoring position.

West Virginia University’s Sam Neaveill won the men’s 50 free by almost half a second, touching in 23.37. Neaveill finished 12th at Big XII’s this year as a freshman at 20.52 in short course yards. All but one finalist in this event were under the 25 second mark.

Fourteen-year-old Joshua Matheny of Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics, touched was racing against himself as he clocked a 2:17.73 in the 200 breast, almost 5 seconds ahead of the field. Matheny completes the breastroke sweep in Geneva and will compete in the 200 IM on Sunday.

Other Day 3 Winners:

AGUA’s Charlotte Krevitt won the 50 free by .01, ahead of a deep field in which all finalists were under 28 seconds.

Margaret Wyngowski won the 200 breast in 2:36.34, over 2 seconds ahead of the field after already claiming a title in the 400 IM the day before. She will also swim the 200 IM as the top overall seed.

Schenectady's Yunfan Dong won the 100 back, edging out her teammate, Mattie Williams by .03 with a time of 1:04.14

touched first in the 400 free in 4:19.91, the only swimmer under 4:20 Ryan Schonbachler of the University of Pittsburgh won the men’s 400 free in 4:03.96.

Team Scores after Day 3:

Men’s Top 5:

Scarlet Aquatics – 125 North Penn Aquatic Club – 119.5 Hudson Explorer Aquatic – 114 Empire Swimming – 109 Bluefish Swim Club – 102

Women’s Top 5: