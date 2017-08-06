Meghan Raab shares unbelievable story about racing her sister (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

American: Allison Schmitt, 1:53.61, 2012

U.S. Open: Allison Schmitt, 1:54.40, 2012

U.S. Open Meet: Megan Romano, 1:57.54, 2012

Michigan’s Gabby Deloof had over a half second advantage over Georgia’s Meaghan Raab at the halfway point, flipping in 57.53. Raab began to creep up on the 3rd 50, though, and was able to catch Deloof down the stretch to win it in 1:58.72 ahead of Deloof’s 1:58.92.

Texas A&M teammates Claire Rasmus and Katie Portz battled closely for 3rd place. Rasmus had the better back half, getting her hand to the wall in 2:00.49 to out-touch Portz (2:00.51) but 2 hundredths. PLS’ Miranda Heckmannfollowed in 2:00.73 to round out the top 5.