World Records Fall in Bunches on Days 2 and 3 Masters Worlds

2017 FINA World Masters Championships

Long Course Meters

Budapest, Hungary

Duna Arena

50 LCM

Monday August 14- Sunday August 20th

Competition Schedule

Entry Lists

Results

Days 2 and 3 of the FINA World Masters Swimming Championships saw the establishment of new world records and numerous former Olympians competing in a variety of events and age groups.

Day 2 Highlights:

There was one lone world record in the 200 meter backstrokes on Tuesday morning. In the men’s events, Italy’s Luca Vigneri set a world and championship record in the 50-54 age bracket in 2:28.33. Another WR-CR followed for Tim Shead of Russia and the 65-69 bracket as he touched in 2:39.69. The two fastest women were 35-39 year old Noriko Inada (USA) swum in 2:19.98, a new championship record. Noriko represented Japan during her olympic career, making the team three times. Great Britain’s Sophie Casson reappeared to claim the 30-34 year old title in 2:20.37. Casson will look to add to her masters career which already includes a 1500 free world record set in June.

The 100 free did not disappoint either as 2 new world records were set, 1 man and 1 woman. The first came in the men’s 45-49 year old age group from Hungary’s own Valter Kalaus in 53.66. Kalaus was an olympian in 1988, representing team Hungary. The women’s record was set in the 65-69 category as Laura Val (USA) dashed to a 1:05.00, winning the race by over 4 seconds. Val already owns many masters world records and will be heard from again this week.

The last world record of the day was set in the men’s 100 breast. Bela Fabian, also of Hungary, claimed his title in the men’s 80-84 category in a close race in 1:34.44.

Day 3 Highlights

No world records were broken in the first event of the session, the 400 IM. One standout swim in this event was Patrick Moreau of France as he won the 65-69 age group in 5:46.70, over 20 seconds ahead of second place. Moreau picked up his second medal and CR with that swim.

A handful of records fell in the 200 free, including 2 new men’s WRs. The youngest age group showcased Spain’s David Durango Alcolado who won the 25-29 bracket easily with a new world record of 1:50.70. The other world record was set by USA’s Dan Stephenson in the 60-64 age group in a time of 2:08.05. Great Britain’s Sophie Casson returned after her title in the 800 last night to claim the 30-35 women’s age group in 2:05.67, her second CR of the meet.

The final event of the day was the 50 fly in which 2 more men broke world records. The first was Serkan Atasay of Turkey who swam a 25.48 in the 45-49 age group. Atasay was a three time Olympian for Ukraine and now represents Turkey. Russia’s Alexey Markovskiy set the other in the 60-64 age group in 27.91.

More to come bi-daily on masters recaps and world records.

Other Notable Swims: