Young Swimmers Shine in Day 2 of Santa Clara Futures

2017 FUTURES – SANTA CLARA
- Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6, 2017
- Santa Clara, CA
- Psych sheet
- Live results – Meet Mobile
- Prelims timeline
DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS:
Day 2 of the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Santa Clara saw a handful of young swimmers competing, and holding their own, against current college swimmers.
Fifteen-year-old Anicka Delgado of the Gators Swim Club opened things up with a win in the 200 free in a time of 2:04.30. She went out in a 28 and never looked back.
In the 400 IM and final women’s event of the night, fifteen-year-old Bianca Yongyuth’s (South Carolina Swim Club) strong breaststroke split (1:26.22) carried her to first place as she touched in 4:57.28.
The last race of the night saw fourteen-year-old Tyler Lu holding off Min Zhi Chua in the men’s 400 IM. Lu rocketed out to a 2:12.26 in his first 200, over a second and a half faster than the rest of the field, and finished the race in 4:32.16, less than have a second in front of second place.
Other day 2 winners:
- Dominic Dalpiaz of the Walnut Creek Aquabears (and a rising junior at Cal Polytechnic State) touched first in the men’s 2 free by just .15 with a time of 1:53.23
- Katrina Hage of the Rio Swim Club won the women’s 100 breast in a tight final, as all swimmers touched under the 1:15 mark.
- Anthony Moore of Orinda Aquatics won the 100 breast in 1:05.12
- Bianca Preciado won the women’s fly in 1:02.14
- Old Dominion rising junior, Thomas Hall (CAAT) won the 100 fly in 55.74
Team Standings After Day One
Women’s Team Standings
- North Coast Aquatics – 222
- Tualatin Hills Swim Club – 132.5
- Santa Clara Swim Club – 103
- Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – 96
- Orinda Aquatics – 87
Men’s Team Standings
- Tualatin Hills Swim Club – 115.5
- Mission Viejo Nadadores – 113
- Palo Alto Satnaford Aquatics – 111
- Orinda Aquatics – 109
- De Anza Cupertino Aquatics – 9
For Bianca Yongyuth -> SCSC = Santa Clara Swim Club.