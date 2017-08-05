Young Swimmers Shine in Day 2 of Santa Clara Futures

2017 FUTURES – SANTA CLARA

Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6, 2017

Santa Clara, CA

Psych sheet

Live results – Meet Mobile

Prelims timeline

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS:

Day 2 of the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Santa Clara saw a handful of young swimmers competing, and holding their own, against current college swimmers.

Fifteen-year-old Anicka Delgado of the Gators Swim Club opened things up with a win in the 200 free in a time of 2:04.30. She went out in a 28 and never looked back.

In the 400 IM and final women’s event of the night, fifteen-year-old Bianca Yongyuth’s (South Carolina Swim Club) strong breaststroke split (1:26.22) carried her to first place as she touched in 4:57.28.

The last race of the night saw fourteen-year-old Tyler Lu holding off Min Zhi Chua in the men’s 400 IM. Lu rocketed out to a 2:12.26 in his first 200, over a second and a half faster than the rest of the field, and finished the race in 4:32.16, less than have a second in front of second place.

Other day 2 winners:

Dominic Dalpiaz of the Walnut Creek Aquabears (and a rising junior at Cal Polytechnic State) touched first in the men's 2 free by just .15 with a time of 1:53.23

Katrina Hage of the Rio Swim Club won the women's 100 breast in a tight final, as all swimmers touched under the 1:15 mark.

Anthony Moore of Orinda Aquatics won the 100 breast in 1:05.12

Bianca Preciado won the women's fly in 1:02.14

Old Dominion rising junior, Thomas Hall (CAAT) won the 100 fly in 55.74

Team Standings After Day One

Women’s Team Standings

North Coast Aquatics – 222 Tualatin Hills Swim Club – 132.5 Santa Clara Swim Club – 103 Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – 96 Orinda Aquatics – 87

