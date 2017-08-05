Young Swimmers Shine in Day 2 of Santa Clara Futures

by Ethan Cooke 1

August 05th, 2017 Club, National, News

2017 FUTURES – SANTA CLARA

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS:

Day 2 of the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Santa Clara saw a handful of young swimmers competing, and holding their own, against current college swimmers.

Fifteen-year-old Anicka Delgado of the Gators Swim Club opened things up with a win in the 200 free in a time of 2:04.30. She went out in a 28 and never looked back.

In the 400 IM and final women’s event of the night, fifteen-year-old Bianca Yongyuth’s (South Carolina Swim Club) strong breaststroke split (1:26.22) carried her to first place as she touched in 4:57.28.

The last race of the night saw fourteen-year-old Tyler Lu holding off Min Zhi Chua in the men’s 400 IM. Lu rocketed out to a 2:12.26 in his first 200, over a second and a half faster than the rest of the field, and finished the race in 4:32.16, less than have a second in front of second place.

Other day 2 winners:

  • Dominic Dalpiaz of the Walnut Creek Aquabears (and a rising junior at Cal Polytechnic State) touched first in the men’s 2 free by just .15 with a time of 1:53.23
  • Katrina Hage of the Rio Swim Club won the women’s 100 breast in a tight final, as all swimmers touched under the 1:15 mark.
  • Anthony Moore of Orinda Aquatics won the 100 breast in 1:05.12
  • Bianca Preciado won the women’s fly in 1:02.14
  • Old Dominion rising junior, Thomas Hall (CAAT) won the 100 fly in 55.74

Team Standings After Day One

Women’s Team Standings

  1. North Coast Aquatics – 222
  2. Tualatin Hills Swim Club – 132.5
  3. Santa Clara Swim Club – 103
  4. Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – 96
  5. Orinda Aquatics – 87

Men’s Team Standings

  1. Tualatin Hills Swim Club – 115.5
  2. Mission Viejo Nadadores – 113
  3. Palo Alto Satnaford Aquatics – 111
  4. Orinda Aquatics – 109
  5. De Anza Cupertino Aquatics – 9

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Young Swimmers Shine in Day 2 of Santa Clara Futures"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
nmckenna

For Bianca Yongyuth -> SCSC = Santa Clara Swim Club.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes 54 seconds ago
wpDiscuz