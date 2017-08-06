Ryan Lochte Qualifies 1st in 200 IM at U.S. Open

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ryan Lochte qualified first in his best event, the 200 IM, through to finals on Saturday at the 2017 U.S. Open. He swam 1:59.82, which put him two seconds better than the #2 qualifier Sam Stewart (2:01.88) and #3 qualifier Michael Andrew (2:02.35).

That swim moves Lochte into 33rd in the world in 2017 and follows up on his 5th-place finish in the 100 backstroke on Saturday evening (55.16).

He will need to go at least 1:58.54 in finals of the 200 IM to achieve his stated goal of qualifying for the U.S. National Team. He also says he’s only practicing 1-2 times per week at present.

Aside from a few swims at Masters’ Nationals, this is Lochte’s first elite return to competition after a 10-month suspension following a post-racing incident in a gas station bathroom at the Rio Olympic Games.