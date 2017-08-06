2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 2-6, 2017
- East Meadow, NY
- Long course (50m)
Ryan Lochte qualified first in his best event, the 200 IM, through to finals on Saturday at the 2017 U.S. Open. He swam 1:59.82, which put him two seconds better than the #2 qualifier Sam Stewart (2:01.88) and #3 qualifier Michael Andrew (2:02.35).
That swim moves Lochte into 33rd in the world in 2017 and follows up on his 5th-place finish in the 100 backstroke on Saturday evening (55.16).
He will need to go at least 1:58.54 in finals of the 200 IM to achieve his stated goal of qualifying for the U.S. National Team. He also says he’s only practicing 1-2 times per week at present.
Aside from a few swims at Masters’ Nationals, this is Lochte’s first elite return to competition after a 10-month suspension following a post-racing incident in a gas station bathroom at the Rio Olympic Games.
3 Comments on "Ryan Lochte Qualifies 1st in 200 IM at U.S. Open"
That’s pretty fast for an AM swim for someone swimming only twice a week.
and being 33 years old
Correction; “once or twice” a week.