Faunce Wins Again to Highlight Day 3 of Nashville Futures

2017 FUTURES — NASHVILLE

The 2017 Futures Championships in Nashville, Tennessee continued on Saturday night with the 200 fly, 50 free, 200 breast, 100 back, and 400 free. On the women’s side, 400 IM champ Alina Faunce of T2 brought in another victory for her team. Faunce took the early lead in the 200 fly, turning in 1:05.42 at the 100-meter mark. TNAQ’s Carissa Armijo started to close in on her through the back half, but Faunce was able to hold her off in 2:16.76 to Armijo’s 2:16.99.

The men’s 100 breast earlier in the meet was extrememly close, but Saturday night’s 200 breast final was even closer. CARD’s Cullen Tyler (2:22.42) and DYNA’s James McGuire (2:23.02) were the only men out in a sub-1:09, but the field started to close in on them in the final 100 meters. ATAC’s Wyatt Foote was able to run down Tyler into the finish, winning by 4 hundredths with his 2:22.38. SYS’ Brett Riley (2:22.77) and GCAT’s Harrison Wayner (2:22.92) ran out of room to run them down at the finish, touching just tenths behind them.

Also among the close races on night 3 were the men’s 100 back and the men’s 400 free. In the 100 back, CBS’ Lucas Kravchenko and NTCA’s Conor Lynch battled stroke-for-stroke down the stretch, but Kravchenko was able to grab the gold in 57.77 ahead of Lynch (58.16) and TBAY’s Joseph Licht (58.22). The 400 free saw CAT’s Alfonso Mestre and ATAC’s John Yambor-Maul finish just 2 tenhs apart, with Mestre (4:01.23) getting his hand to the wall for gold ahead of Yambor-Maul (4:01.49).

ADDITIONAL DAY 3 EVENT WINNERS: