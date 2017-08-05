Can Ryan Lochte qualify for the National Team? (Video Feature)

Lochte’s back.

After serving his 10 month USA Swimming suspension and then opting out of competing at the LA Invite, Ryan Lochte is finally making his return to competition this weekend at the US Open in East Meadow, NY. To me it seems a little odd that he would even bother getting back into racing this year, especially after just welcoming his son, Caiden, into the world. But when we look at it from a practical standpoint, I think there’s 1 main focus that’s on Lochte’s mind.

He wants to make the National Team.

Ryan’s determined to get back to the elite level that he once was at, and the first step of that process is securing his name on that list once again. He’ll attempt it in 2 events: The 100 Back and the 200 IM. He doesn’t have the normal Lochte training base behind him due to his extended post-Rio break and hectic year… but I don’t think that matters. I say he still cracks the top 6 Nationally, because he’s Lochte. He’s a seasoned veteran and professional, he knows how to get up and get the job done. Either way, I think it will be a treat for swim fans everywhere to finally see one of the most iconic faces in our sport back in the water this weekend.