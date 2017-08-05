2017 U.S. Open: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women 200 LC Meter Freestyle

  • American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt
  • U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt
  • U.S. Open Meet: 1:57.54 8/10/2012 Megan Romano
  1. Gabby DeLoof, Unattached Mich 1:59.91
  2. Meaghan Raab, Nashville Aquati 2:00.69
  3. Katie Portz, Texas A&M 2:00.82
  4. Catie DeLoof, Unattached Mich 2:01.93 2:01.67
  5. Miranda Heckman, Pleasanton Seahawks 2:01.71
  6. Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M 2:01.77
  7. Abby Jagdfeld, Wisconsin Aquatics 2:01.81
  8. Geena Freriks, Kentucky Aquatics 2:01.83

The first big breakthrough swim of the morning heats came from Katie Portz of Texas A&M who threw down a best-by-1.6 2:00.82 to win the last heat before the circle seeds. Athens Bulldog Swim Club’s Jordan Stout was second in the heat, dropping .8 for 2:01.83.

Nashville Aquatic Club/UGA’s Meaghan Raab went 2:00.69 to win the first circle-seeded heat and vault to the top of the qualifiers’ list. Hannah Burville of Iowa was second with 2:02.34. Gabby DeLoof beat her sister Catie DeLoof, 1:59.91 to 2:01.67 in the penultimate heat. DeLoof was the only sub-2:00 out of the morning heats. The final heat featured a tight battle between Texas A&M’s Claire Rasmus and Abby Jagdfeld of Wisconsin Aquatics; Rasmus got the touch at the end, going 2:01.77 to Jagdfeld’s 2:01.81.

Kentucky’s Geena Freriks won the swim-off for 8th place againg Athens Bulldogs’ Jordan Stout, 2:02.06 to 2:03.41.

Men 200 LC Meter Freestyle

  • American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps
  • U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps
  • U.S. Open Meet: 1:46.23 12/2/2005 Pieter van den Hoogenband, PSV
  1. Long Gutierrez, California Aquatics 1:49.59
  2. Jeff Newkirk, Quest Swimming/U 1:49.63
  3. Isaac Jones, Kentucky Aquatics 1:49.67
  4. Mitch D’Arrigo, Gator Swim Club 1:49.82
  5. Matt Hutchins, Wisconsin Aquatics 1:49.96
  6. Liam Egan, Una STAN/Crimson 1:50.07
  7. Walker Higgins, Tennessee Aquatics 1:50.30
  8. Jonathan Atsu, France 1:50.36

Andrew Brady, unattached from Snow Swimming, went 1:50.48 to win heat 2 by a huge margin and jump to an early lead on the qualifiers’ board. His time held up as the fastest for a couple of heats until Isaac Jones of Kentucky blasted a 1:49.67 from an outside lane to take over the lead.

The next sub-1:50 wouldn’t come until the second circle-seeded heat when Quest Swimming’s Jeff Newkirk won with 1:49.63. Liam Egan of Stanford/CRIM was the previous heat winner with 1:50.07.

Cal’s Long Gutierrez won a tight race in the final heat over Mitch D’Arrigo of Gator Swim Club, 1:49.59 to 1:49.96.

Women 100 LC Meter Breaststroke

  • American: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King
  • U.S. Open: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
  • U.S. Open Meet: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
  1. Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area 1:08.27
  2. Andrea Cottrell, Cardinal Aquatics 1:08.47
  3. Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M 1:08.56
  4. Chloe Tutton, Swim Wales 1:08.64
  5. Alicia Harrison, Buenaventura 1:08.94
  6. Katharine Ross, U. of Missouri 1:09.20
  7. Margaret Aroesty, Long Island Aquatic Club 1:09.70
  8. Allie Raab, Nashville Aquatic 1:09.84

The early leaders hovered around the 1:11 zone, with Bailey Bonnett of Kentucky going 1:11.08 to set the pace going into the circle-seeded heats. From there the times descended quickly. Zoe Bartel of Fort Collins Area Swim Team posted a quick 1:08.27 to win the first heat over Maggie Aroesty of Long Island Aquatic Club (1:09.70).

Cardinal Aquatics’ Andrea Cottrell edged Alicia Harrison from Buenaventura Swim Team, 1:08.47 to 1:08.97 in the penultimate heat, and Jorie Caneta of Texas A&M eked out a narrow victory over Swim Wales’ Chloe Tutton, 1:08.56 to 1:08.64, in the final heat.

Men 100 LC Meter Breaststroke

  • American: 58.64 7/23/2017 Kevin Cordes
  • U.S. Open: 58.74 6/30/2017 Kevin Cordes
  • U.S. Open Meet: 59.40 8/7/2009 Kevin Swander
  1. Jonathan Tybur, Texas A&M 1:01.40
  2. * Sho Shimazaki, Una BGSC 1:01.56
  3. * Tommy Sucipto, W Australia IS 1:01.57
  4. Ian Finnerty, Indiana University 1:01.58
  5. Michael Andrew, Race Pace Club 1:01.63
  6. * George Harley, W Australia IS 1:01.69
  7. Alex Evdokimov, Coral Springs 1:01.78
  8. Chandler Bray, Avon Community/Florida 1:02.20

Some big swims early on from Jake Armstrong of Club Mountaineer/WVY (1:04.30), Kyle Maas of Michigan Lakeshore (1:04.52), Matthew Limbacher of T2 Aquatics (1:04.54), and Wyatt Hodges of Cal (1:04.46) led the field until heat 6, when Joey Gardner of Boilermaker Aquatics/Purdue dropped 8/10 to win the heat with 1:03.75 to take over at the top. Charlie Swanson, unattached from Michigan/NOVA of Virginia, went 1:03.01 in the very next heat, and maintained the lead until the circle seeds kicked off.

Australia’s Tommy Sucipto edged teammate George Harley, 1:01.57 to 1:01.69 to rocket to the top of the leaderboard. Sho Shimazaki, unattached with BGSC, put up a 1:01.56 to beat Ian Finnerty of Indiana by 2/100. Then Jonathan Tybur of Texas A&M closed out the session with a 1:01.40 over Michael Andrew’s 1:01.63 in the final heat.

Chandler Bray of Avon Community/Florida won the swim-off for 8th over Cal’s Carson Sand. Both had been 1:02.20 in heats, but Bray put up a 1:01.52 in the swim-off, while Sand improved his time to 1:01.78.

Women 100 LC Meter Backstroke

  • American: 58.33 7/30/2012 Missy Franklin
  • U.S. Open: 58.57 6/30/2017 Kathleen Baker
  • U.S. Open Meet: 59.11 8/1/2008 Hayley McGregory
  1. Kylie Stewart, Athens Bulldogs 1:00.74
  2. Claire Adams, Carmel Swim Club 1:00.78
  3. Elise Haan, WOLFPACK ELITE/NC State 1:00.97
  4. Bridgette Alexander, Kentucky Aquatics 1:01.05
  5. Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M 1:01.48
  6. Rhyan White, Wasatch Front Fish Market 1:01.57
  7. Matea Samardzic, Scarlet Aquatics 1:01.78
  8. Asia Seidt, Lakeside Swim Team 1:01.84

 

 

 

 

Men 100 LC Meter Backstroke

  • American: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy
  • U.S. Open: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol
  • U.S. Open Meet: 52.51 8/7/2009 Nicholas Thoman
  1. Vyatchanin Arkady, New York Athletic Club 54.54
  2. Christopher Reid, Univ Alabama 54.57
  3. Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M 54.97
  4. *Mohammed, Xavier Swim Wales 55.11
  5. Matthew Josa, California Aquatics 55.21
  6. Hennessey Stuart, WOLFPACK ELITE/NC State 55.32
  7. Ryan Lochte, Trojan Swim Club 55.59
  8. Clark Beach, Quest Swimming 55.70

 

 

 

 

Shehulkswim

Time for MA to make like bread and bounce back. 58.9? I think it’s possible.

1 hour 40 minutes ago
PK Doesn\'t Like His Long Name

It’s definitely possible, but then how fast will he swim the last 5 meters?

42 minutes 32 seconds ago
