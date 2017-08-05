2017 U.S. Open: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women 200 LC Meter Freestyle

American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt

U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt

U.S. Open Meet: 1:57.54 8/10/2012 Megan Romano

The first big breakthrough swim of the morning heats came from Katie Portz of Texas A&M who threw down a best-by-1.6 2:00.82 to win the last heat before the circle seeds. Athens Bulldog Swim Club’s Jordan Stout was second in the heat, dropping .8 for 2:01.83.

Nashville Aquatic Club/UGA’s Meaghan Raab went 2:00.69 to win the first circle-seeded heat and vault to the top of the qualifiers’ list. Hannah Burville of Iowa was second with 2:02.34. Gabby DeLoof beat her sister Catie DeLoof, 1:59.91 to 2:01.67 in the penultimate heat. DeLoof was the only sub-2:00 out of the morning heats. The final heat featured a tight battle between Texas A&M’s Claire Rasmus and Abby Jagdfeld of Wisconsin Aquatics; Rasmus got the touch at the end, going 2:01.77 to Jagdfeld’s 2:01.81.

Kentucky’s Geena Freriks won the swim-off for 8th place againg Athens Bulldogs’ Jordan Stout, 2:02.06 to 2:03.41.

Men 200 LC Meter Freestyle

American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps

U.S. Open Meet: 1:46.23 12/2/2005 Pieter van den Hoogenband, PSV

Andrew Brady, unattached from Snow Swimming, went 1:50.48 to win heat 2 by a huge margin and jump to an early lead on the qualifiers’ board. His time held up as the fastest for a couple of heats until Isaac Jones of Kentucky blasted a 1:49.67 from an outside lane to take over the lead.

The next sub-1:50 wouldn’t come until the second circle-seeded heat when Quest Swimming’s Jeff Newkirk won with 1:49.63. Liam Egan of Stanford/CRIM was the previous heat winner with 1:50.07.

Cal’s Long Gutierrez won a tight race in the final heat over Mitch D’Arrigo of Gator Swim Club, 1:49.59 to 1:49.96.

Women 100 LC Meter Breaststroke

American: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King

U.S. Open: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy

U.S. Open Meet: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy

Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area 1:08.27 Andrea Cottrell, Cardinal Aquatics 1:08.47 Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M 1:08.56 Chloe Tutton, Swim Wales 1:08.64 Alicia Harrison, Buenaventura 1:08.94 Katharine Ross, U. of Missouri 1:09.20 Margaret Aroesty, Long Island Aquatic Club 1:09.70 Allie Raab, Nashville Aquatic 1:09.84

The early leaders hovered around the 1:11 zone, with Bailey Bonnett of Kentucky going 1:11.08 to set the pace going into the circle-seeded heats. From there the times descended quickly. Zoe Bartel of Fort Collins Area Swim Team posted a quick 1:08.27 to win the first heat over Maggie Aroesty of Long Island Aquatic Club (1:09.70).

Cardinal Aquatics’ Andrea Cottrell edged Alicia Harrison from Buenaventura Swim Team, 1:08.47 to 1:08.97 in the penultimate heat, and Jorie Caneta of Texas A&M eked out a narrow victory over Swim Wales’ Chloe Tutton, 1:08.56 to 1:08.64, in the final heat.

Men 100 LC Meter Breaststroke

American: 58.64 7/23/2017 Kevin Cordes

U.S. Open: 58.74 6/30/2017 Kevin Cordes

U.S. Open Meet: 59.40 8/7/2009 Kevin Swander

Jonathan Tybur, Texas A&M 1:01.40 * Sho Shimazaki, Una BGSC 1:01.56 * Tommy Sucipto, W Australia IS 1:01.57 Ian Finnerty, Indiana University 1:01.58 Michael Andrew, Race Pace Club 1:01.63 * George Harley, W Australia IS 1:01.69 Alex Evdokimov, Coral Springs 1:01.78 Chandler Bray, Avon Community/Florida 1:02.20

Some big swims early on from Jake Armstrong of Club Mountaineer/WVY (1:04.30), Kyle Maas of Michigan Lakeshore (1:04.52), Matthew Limbacher of T2 Aquatics (1:04.54), and Wyatt Hodges of Cal (1:04.46) led the field until heat 6, when Joey Gardner of Boilermaker Aquatics/Purdue dropped 8/10 to win the heat with 1:03.75 to take over at the top. Charlie Swanson, unattached from Michigan/NOVA of Virginia, went 1:03.01 in the very next heat, and maintained the lead until the circle seeds kicked off.

Australia’s Tommy Sucipto edged teammate George Harley, 1:01.57 to 1:01.69 to rocket to the top of the leaderboard. Sho Shimazaki, unattached with BGSC, put up a 1:01.56 to beat Ian Finnerty of Indiana by 2/100. Then Jonathan Tybur of Texas A&M closed out the session with a 1:01.40 over Michael Andrew’s 1:01.63 in the final heat.

Chandler Bray of Avon Community/Florida won the swim-off for 8th over Cal’s Carson Sand. Both had been 1:02.20 in heats, but Bray put up a 1:01.52 in the swim-off, while Sand improved his time to 1:01.78.

Women 100 LC Meter Backstroke

American: 58.33 7/30/2012 Missy Franklin

U.S. Open: 58.57 6/30/2017 Kathleen Baker

U.S. Open Meet: 59.11 8/1/2008 Hayley McGregory

Kylie Stewart, Athens Bulldogs 1:00.74 Claire Adams, Carmel Swim Club 1:00.78 Elise Haan, WOLFPACK ELITE/NC State 1:00.97 Bridgette Alexander, Kentucky Aquatics 1:01.05 Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M 1:01.48 Rhyan White, Wasatch Front Fish Market 1:01.57 Matea Samardzic, Scarlet Aquatics 1:01.78 Asia Seidt, Lakeside Swim Team 1:01.84

Men 100 LC Meter Backstroke

American: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy

U.S. Open: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol

U.S. Open Meet: 52.51 8/7/2009 Nicholas Thoman