2017 U.S. Open: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 2-6, 2017
- East Meadow, NY
- Long course (50m)
Women 200 LC Meter Freestyle
- American: 1:53.61 7/31/2012 Allison Schmitt
- U.S. Open: 1:54.40 6/28/2012 Allison Schmitt
- U.S. Open Meet: 1:57.54 8/10/2012 Megan Romano
- Gabby DeLoof, Unattached Mich 1:59.91
- Meaghan Raab, Nashville Aquati 2:00.69
- Katie Portz, Texas A&M 2:00.82
- Catie DeLoof, Unattached Mich 2:01.93 2:01.67
- Miranda Heckman, Pleasanton Seahawks 2:01.71
- Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M 2:01.77
- Abby Jagdfeld, Wisconsin Aquatics 2:01.81
- Geena Freriks, Kentucky Aquatics 2:01.83
The first big breakthrough swim of the morning heats came from Katie Portz of Texas A&M who threw down a best-by-1.6 2:00.82 to win the last heat before the circle seeds. Athens Bulldog Swim Club’s Jordan Stout was second in the heat, dropping .8 for 2:01.83.
Nashville Aquatic Club/UGA’s Meaghan Raab went 2:00.69 to win the first circle-seeded heat and vault to the top of the qualifiers’ list. Hannah Burville of Iowa was second with 2:02.34. Gabby DeLoof beat her sister Catie DeLoof, 1:59.91 to 2:01.67 in the penultimate heat. DeLoof was the only sub-2:00 out of the morning heats. The final heat featured a tight battle between Texas A&M’s Claire Rasmus and Abby Jagdfeld of Wisconsin Aquatics; Rasmus got the touch at the end, going 2:01.77 to Jagdfeld’s 2:01.81.
Kentucky’s Geena Freriks won the swim-off for 8th place againg Athens Bulldogs’ Jordan Stout, 2:02.06 to 2:03.41.
Men 200 LC Meter Freestyle
- American: 1:42.96 8/12/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open: 1:44.10 7/1/2008 Michael Phelps
- U.S. Open Meet: 1:46.23 12/2/2005 Pieter van den Hoogenband, PSV
- Long Gutierrez, California Aquatics 1:49.59
- Jeff Newkirk, Quest Swimming/U 1:49.63
- Isaac Jones, Kentucky Aquatics 1:49.67
- Mitch D’Arrigo, Gator Swim Club 1:49.82
- Matt Hutchins, Wisconsin Aquatics 1:49.96
- Liam Egan, Una STAN/Crimson 1:50.07
- Walker Higgins, Tennessee Aquatics 1:50.30
- Jonathan Atsu, France 1:50.36
Andrew Brady, unattached from Snow Swimming, went 1:50.48 to win heat 2 by a huge margin and jump to an early lead on the qualifiers’ board. His time held up as the fastest for a couple of heats until Isaac Jones of Kentucky blasted a 1:49.67 from an outside lane to take over the lead.
The next sub-1:50 wouldn’t come until the second circle-seeded heat when Quest Swimming’s Jeff Newkirk won with 1:49.63. Liam Egan of Stanford/CRIM was the previous heat winner with 1:50.07.
Cal’s Long Gutierrez won a tight race in the final heat over Mitch D’Arrigo of Gator Swim Club, 1:49.59 to 1:49.96.
Women 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
- American: 1:04.13 7/25/2017 Lilly King
- U.S. Open: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
- U.S. Open Meet: 1:04.45 8/7/2009 Jessica Hardy
- Zoe Bartel, Fort Collins Area 1:08.27
- Andrea Cottrell, Cardinal Aquatics 1:08.47
- Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M 1:08.56
- Chloe Tutton, Swim Wales 1:08.64
- Alicia Harrison, Buenaventura 1:08.94
- Katharine Ross, U. of Missouri 1:09.20
- Margaret Aroesty, Long Island Aquatic Club 1:09.70
- Allie Raab, Nashville Aquatic 1:09.84
The early leaders hovered around the 1:11 zone, with Bailey Bonnett of Kentucky going 1:11.08 to set the pace going into the circle-seeded heats. From there the times descended quickly. Zoe Bartel of Fort Collins Area Swim Team posted a quick 1:08.27 to win the first heat over Maggie Aroesty of Long Island Aquatic Club (1:09.70).
Cardinal Aquatics’ Andrea Cottrell edged Alicia Harrison from Buenaventura Swim Team, 1:08.47 to 1:08.97 in the penultimate heat, and Jorie Caneta of Texas A&M eked out a narrow victory over Swim Wales’ Chloe Tutton, 1:08.56 to 1:08.64, in the final heat.
Men 100 LC Meter Breaststroke
- American: 58.64 7/23/2017 Kevin Cordes
- U.S. Open: 58.74 6/30/2017 Kevin Cordes
- U.S. Open Meet: 59.40 8/7/2009 Kevin Swander
- Jonathan Tybur, Texas A&M 1:01.40
- * Sho Shimazaki, Una BGSC 1:01.56
- * Tommy Sucipto, W Australia IS 1:01.57
- Ian Finnerty, Indiana University 1:01.58
- Michael Andrew, Race Pace Club 1:01.63
- * George Harley, W Australia IS 1:01.69
- Alex Evdokimov, Coral Springs 1:01.78
- Chandler Bray, Avon Community/Florida 1:02.20
Some big swims early on from Jake Armstrong of Club Mountaineer/WVY (1:04.30), Kyle Maas of Michigan Lakeshore (1:04.52), Matthew Limbacher of T2 Aquatics (1:04.54), and Wyatt Hodges of Cal (1:04.46) led the field until heat 6, when Joey Gardner of Boilermaker Aquatics/Purdue dropped 8/10 to win the heat with 1:03.75 to take over at the top. Charlie Swanson, unattached from Michigan/NOVA of Virginia, went 1:03.01 in the very next heat, and maintained the lead until the circle seeds kicked off.
Australia’s Tommy Sucipto edged teammate George Harley, 1:01.57 to 1:01.69 to rocket to the top of the leaderboard. Sho Shimazaki, unattached with BGSC, put up a 1:01.56 to beat Ian Finnerty of Indiana by 2/100. Then Jonathan Tybur of Texas A&M closed out the session with a 1:01.40 over Michael Andrew’s 1:01.63 in the final heat.
Chandler Bray of Avon Community/Florida won the swim-off for 8th over Cal’s Carson Sand. Both had been 1:02.20 in heats, but Bray put up a 1:01.52 in the swim-off, while Sand improved his time to 1:01.78.
Women 100 LC Meter Backstroke
- American: 58.33 7/30/2012 Missy Franklin
- U.S. Open: 58.57 6/30/2017 Kathleen Baker
- U.S. Open Meet: 59.11 8/1/2008 Hayley McGregory
- Kylie Stewart, Athens Bulldogs 1:00.74
- Claire Adams, Carmel Swim Club 1:00.78
- Elise Haan, WOLFPACK ELITE/NC State 1:00.97
- Bridgette Alexander, Kentucky Aquatics 1:01.05
- Lisa Bratton, Texas A&M 1:01.48
- Rhyan White, Wasatch Front Fish Market 1:01.57
- Matea Samardzic, Scarlet Aquatics 1:01.78
- Asia Seidt, Lakeside Swim Team 1:01.84
Men 100 LC Meter Backstroke
- American: 51.85 8/13/2016 Ryan Murphy
- U.S. Open: 51.94 7/8/2009 Aaron Peirsol
- U.S. Open Meet: 52.51 8/7/2009 Nicholas Thoman
- Vyatchanin Arkady, New York Athletic Club 54.54
- Christopher Reid, Univ Alabama 54.57
- Brock Bonetti, Texas A&M 54.97
- *Mohammed, Xavier Swim Wales 55.11
- Matthew Josa, California Aquatics 55.21
- Hennessey Stuart, WOLFPACK ELITE/NC State 55.32
- Ryan Lochte, Trojan Swim Club 55.59
- Clark Beach, Quest Swimming 55.70
Time for MA to make like bread and bounce back. 58.9? I think it’s possible.
It’s definitely possible, but then how fast will he swim the last 5 meters?