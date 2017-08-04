14-Year-Old Quass Posts 1:01 100 Fly on Day 2 of Lewisville Futures

2017 FUTURES — LEWISVILLE
- Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6, 2017
- Lewisville, TX
- Psych sheet
- Results on Meet Mobile
- Prelims timeline
The 2017 Futures Championshps in Lewisville, Texas continued today with the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM. Chicago Wolfpack’s Jacob Furlong made a big drop in the 200 free to open the finals session for the men. Coming into this season, he had a best of 1:55.38 from 2016 Futures, but he had already lowered that to a 1:54.36 ahead of this weekend’s meet. Furlong demolished his time today, edging out teammate Reilly Shields to win it in 1:52.45. Shields finished off the 1-2 punch for CWAC with a 1:52.83 for silver.
The closest race of the night came in the men’s 100 breast, where BNSC’s Harrison Fudge, IFLY’s Forrest Frazier, and GOAL’s Connor Funke were neck-and-neck into the finish. North Texas Nadadores’ Evan Kolde (1:05.70) had the front end speed to take the lead by just a nail over Fudge, but wasn’t able to hold on as Fudge went by him on the back half. Frazier (1:05.48) and Funke (1:05.50) tried to make a move on Fudge over the 2nd 50 meters, but ran out of room as Fudge touched in 1:05.42 for the win.
On the women’s side, 14-year-old Berit Quass of Dowling Catholic Riptide put on a show in the 100 fly. Her lead was never in question, as she took it out in 28.86 to gain nearly a second on the field at the halfway mark. Quass only extended that lead into the finish, winning by over a second with her 1:01.96. That marked her first career swim under the 1:02-barrier and shaved a few tenths off the 1:02.24 she did in June. Her time drops throughout the season have been impressive, as her lifetime best was a 1:03.75 prior to 2017.
Additional Day 2 Event Winners
- Women’s 200 Free: Liberty Howell, ST, 2:04.18
- Women’s 100 Breast: Molly Winer, ACAC, 1:13.22
- Men’s 100 Fly: Ezra Mizgala, CWAC, 56.10
- Women’s 400 IM: Berkeley Livingston, LSS, 5:00.01
- Men’s 400 IM: Matthew Hedman, EDI, 4:32.05
- Women’s 400 Free Relay: Aquajets Swim Team, 3:55.84
- Men’s 400 Free Relay: Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club, 3:33.25
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "14-Year-Old Quass Posts 1:01 100 Fly on Day 2 of Lewisville Futures"
Someone to look out for :0 that’s a good drop down to 1:01 maybe if she improves at this rate she could break a minute next summer?