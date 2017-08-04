14-Year-Old Quass Posts 1:01 100 Fly on Day 2 of Lewisville Futures

2017 FUTURES — LEWISVILLE

Thursday, August 3 – Sunday, August 6, 2017

Lewisville, TX

Psych sheet

Results on Meet Mobile

Prelims timeline

The 2017 Futures Championshps in Lewisville, Texas continued today with the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM. Chicago Wolfpack’s Jacob Furlong made a big drop in the 200 free to open the finals session for the men. Coming into this season, he had a best of 1:55.38 from 2016 Futures, but he had already lowered that to a 1:54.36 ahead of this weekend’s meet. Furlong demolished his time today, edging out teammate Reilly Shields to win it in 1:52.45. Shields finished off the 1-2 punch for CWAC with a 1:52.83 for silver.

The closest race of the night came in the men’s 100 breast, where BNSC’s Harrison Fudge, IFLY’s Forrest Frazier, and GOAL’s Connor Funke were neck-and-neck into the finish. North Texas Nadadores’ Evan Kolde (1:05.70) had the front end speed to take the lead by just a nail over Fudge, but wasn’t able to hold on as Fudge went by him on the back half. Frazier (1:05.48) and Funke (1:05.50) tried to make a move on Fudge over the 2nd 50 meters, but ran out of room as Fudge touched in 1:05.42 for the win.

On the women’s side, 14-year-old Berit Quass of Dowling Catholic Riptide put on a show in the 100 fly. Her lead was never in question, as she took it out in 28.86 to gain nearly a second on the field at the halfway mark. Quass only extended that lead into the finish, winning by over a second with her 1:01.96. That marked her first career swim under the 1:02-barrier and shaved a few tenths off the 1:02.24 she did in June. Her time drops throughout the season have been impressive, as her lifetime best was a 1:03.75 prior to 2017.

Additional Day 2 Event Winners