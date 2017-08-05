Ryan Lochte: “The Most Important Thing is to Have Fun”

2017 U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ryan Lochte is preparing to make his competitive return from a 10-month suspension on Saturday morning at the 2017 U.S. Open Championships. He’ll swim the 100 backstroke there, and is also scheduled for Sunday’s 200 IM, in an abbreviated meet schedule in his competitive return.

Lochte, now training with the Trojan Swim Club, sat down with USA Swimming for what they’re calling his “first on camera interview.”

Lochte talks about passion, his legacy, having fun, his newborn son Caden, and what motivates him. Lochte doesn’t talk specifically about the incident in Rio that dominated international headlines and kept him out of the sport for almost a year, but he does say that in the last year that he’s learned that he’s a “fighter.”

Watch the full interview with Lochte below.